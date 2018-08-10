FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle to offer bacon at select Orange County locations

Chipotle will offer bacon with their burritos and bowls next month in select Orange County locations as part of an effort to win back customers. (Chipotle)

By ABC7.com staff
Chipotle may soon be adding bacon to its menu.

The restaurant chain is experimenting with applewood smoked bacon in Orange County. Select locations in Orange County will offer bacon with their burritos and bowls next month.

Chipotle is also experimenting with new hours, deals and nachos, however, the nachos will only be available in Denver and Minneapolis.

The move is part of a nationwide effort to win customers back after a series of health scares.
