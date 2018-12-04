FOOD & DRINK

Choco Fruit now open in Orange with chocolate treats and more

Photo: Choco Fruit/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new chocolate-focused dessert shop in town. The new addition, called Choco Fruit, is located at 1500 E. Village Way, Suite 2229 and specializes in all things chocolate, from brownies and waffles to espresso beverages and milkshakes.

Originating out of Damascus in 2005, the growing chain offers an assortment of treats including chocolate-covered fruits, molten chocolate cake, Nutella crepes, chocolate lattes and cream puff skewers. (You can check out the full assortment here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new dessert shop has already made a good impression.

Sammy S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 2, wrote, "I ordered the plain crepes and the one with banana... All were delicious and my kids loved them! Customer service was very warm and welcoming."

"One of the best crepes around!" added Yelper Aldrige S. "Very fresh and the service was amazing! You can taste the quality in every bite. A true hidden gem."

Head on over to check it out: Choco Fruit is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
