Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more

A new seafood-focused restaurant has opened for business in Lido Marina Village. The new addition to Newport Beach, called Circle Hook, is located at 3432 Via Oporto, Suite 104.
The counter-service eatery features indoor and outdoor seating as well as a bar area. According to its website, the establishment comes courtesy of the team behind Bear Flag and Wild Taco -- two of Orange County's favorite taco spots.
On the menu, expect to find fresh takes on classic seafood dishes like fish and chips, lobster rolls and fish tacos. A full kid's menu is on offer as well, along with spectacular views of the Newport Beach marina.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp so far, Circle Hook has been warmly received by patrons.
Gabby M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 26, wrote, "I came here for the first time last night and I have to say, this is the best dinner I've had in awhile. It is very casual but the interior is quaint and the view is unbeatable. We got an order of the fish and chips -- piping hot and absolutely delicious."
"I went here for a date night and we had a great time," shared Yelper Tina M. "All the dishes were delicious. My favorite was the fish ceviche, and I don't even eat fish! My husband loved the curry clam."
Hours to be announced soon, per the company's website.
