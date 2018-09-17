Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis

More and more companies are creating products infused with cannabis, and soon you may be able to add Coca-Cola to that list.The beverage company is looking into possibly creating drinks infused with CBD, which is the non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana. CBD has been shown to help people with things like pain and inflammation.It would be for something the company is calling "functional wellness beverages."Coca-Cola said no decisions have been made, and it's just following the trend right now.