Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis

Coca-Cola looking into cannabis as a potential ingredient

More and more companies are creating products infused with cannabis, and soon you may be able to add Coca-Cola to that list.

The beverage company is looking into possibly creating drinks infused with CBD, which is the non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana. CBD has been shown to help people with things like pain and inflammation.

It would be for something the company is calling "functional wellness beverages."

Coca-Cola said no decisions have been made, and it's just following the trend right now.
