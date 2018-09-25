FOOD & DRINK

Cocktail lounge Rita opens in Sherman Oaks, with libations and live music

Photo: Rita/Yelp

By Hoodline
An elegant new lounge has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Sherman Oaks, called Rita, is located at 13817 Ventura Blvd. and features colorful cocktails, a small bites menu and music that focuses on women musicians, DJs and singers.

Considered "an oasis in the heart of the valley," this newcomer comes courtesy of business consulting firm The Room Group and Aidan Demarest, a seasoned bartender whose resume includes North Hollywood pizza spot Little Toni's, Eater Los Angeles reports.

Enjoy indulgent margaritas, mules and coolers such as the Paloma Rose -- a cocktail consisting of Ketel One botanical grapefruit and rose vodka, club soda and grapefruit juice.

Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages are on offer as well, along with small bites such as housemade churros, tacos and ceviche. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.

Susanna O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "Oh, Rita, I believe you're the new go-to in Sherman Oaks. Located right next-door to Te'kila, you have this lovely lounge that is flowing with fun and Spanish vibes. ... Beginning with the fun bartenders, delicious drinks and the live music, I found myself really enjoying this environment."

"Enjoyed the laid-back environment," added Yelper Manny K. "Cale, our favorite Spanish guitar band, was playing. The Moscow mules were great and the small appetizers were yummy. Definitely coming back."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rita is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday-Tuesday.)
