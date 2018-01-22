'Coco Fresh Tea & Juice' Makes Koreatown Debut, With Bubble Tea And More

Bubble tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Koreatown, called CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, is located at 3470 W. 6th St.
This new Taiwanese drink spot--which has four other Los Angeles outposts and hundreds of locations worldwide--specializes in fresh juice, boba, smoothies and teas.
For tea and milk tea, expect to see options like grass jelly milk tea, cream green tea, jasmine green, taro milk tea, matcha green latte, and more.
Switching over to fresh fruit and slush options, look for mango yogurt, lemon winter melon tea, chocolate slush, passion fruit green or black tea, and cream matcha smoothie. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The newcomer has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Lisha L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 27th, said: "Yes! A new boba shop opened in Koreatown! It is located in a plaza with a bunch of good/popular Korean restaurants (Sun Nong Dan, Hangari Kalgooksu, etc.)"
And Kristine J. said: "Tried the Cream Green Tea boba drink. The tea sort of had a fruity, gummy bear aftertaste. The cream is more of a sea salt cream, which is pretty good. I like that salty-sweet contrast!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice is open daily from noon-11pm.
