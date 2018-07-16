Coffee Muse makes its debut in Santa Ana

FOOD & DRINK

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in Santa Ana. Located at 310 E. Fourth St. in the Lacy neighborhood, the fresh addition is called Coffee Muse.

The spot specializes in small batch coffee and sources its coffee beans from around the world, "from the sweet, dark cherry notes in Chiapas, Mexico, to the delicate, floral notes of Kenya," per its website.

On the menu, expect to see hot and cold espresso drinks and pour overs, along with non-coffee offerings like dirty vanilla chai and cafe de olla -- a traditional Mexican coffee beverage. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, Coffee Muse has been warmly received by patrons.

Val P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 18, wrote, "Such a friendly environment! The baristas and the owner make the experience even better. ... Definitely recommend to try their Honduras pour over, either iced or hot. And their sweet fruit tea -- so delicious for these upcoming hot days!"

"Stopped by for their grand opening and this is the best coffee I've had!" wrote Yelper Robert S. "I'm a huge coffee addict and constantly looking for good coffee. This place has great pour overs and lattes, but my favorite was definitely the pour over."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Coffee Muse is open from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
