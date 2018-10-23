Common Ground Jiu Jitsu brings Brazilian martial arts to Pasadena

Looking for a new spot to practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu and more? The newcomer to Pasadena, called Common Ground Jiu Jitsu, is located at 464 E. Colorado Blvd.
The school features adult classes, a children's program for kids between the ages of five and 14, and kickboxing. (Take a look at the class schedule here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Common Ground Jiu Jitsu seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Ryan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 16, wrote, "This is an awesome school. Great people, great instructors, great environment. Coach Alex is clear in everything he teaches."
Yelper Gracia S. added, "Everyone here is friendly. Welcoming to all, including females. Great teacher; instructions and lessons are clear. Overall, a great place to learn jiujitsu whether you're a beginner or a trained martial artist."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Common Ground Jiu Jitsu is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 6:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
