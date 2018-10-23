FOOD & DRINK

Common Ground Jiu Jitsu brings Brazilian martial arts to Pasadena

Photo: Common Ground Jiu Jitsu/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu and more? The newcomer to Pasadena, called Common Ground Jiu Jitsu, is located at 464 E. Colorado Blvd.

The school features adult classes, a children's program for kids between the ages of five and 14, and kickboxing. (Take a look at the class schedule here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Common Ground Jiu Jitsu seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Ryan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 16, wrote, "This is an awesome school. Great people, great instructors, great environment. Coach Alex is clear in everything he teaches."

Yelper Gracia S. added, "Everyone here is friendly. Welcoming to all, including females. Great teacher; instructions and lessons are clear. Overall, a great place to learn jiujitsu whether you're a beginner or a trained martial artist."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Common Ground Jiu Jitsu is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 6:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePasadena
FOOD & DRINK
Pacific Palisades gets a new grocery store: Vintage Grocers
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
In-N-Out celebrates 70th birthday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Worker rescued after dangling from Santa Ana building
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Intruder rescued from ceiling of Panorama City school auditorium
World Series Dodgers roster announced
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man found shot to death in Colton alleyway
13-year-old boy stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
Show More
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
Hurricane Willa: Category 4 storm closing in on Mexico coast
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Growing migrant caravan on way to US border, explained
More News