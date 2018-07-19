A Connecticut woman said she found a black widow spider inside a package of grapes from the grocery store.She was reportedly eating the organic grapes with her 11-year-old son when they discovered the spider, which did not bite.The Stop & Shop store offered the woman a full refund. She declined to give her name.The grocery store said that while it takes all necessary measures to keep spiders out, the eight-legged creatures may still find a way into food because they are part of the "natural, organic environment."