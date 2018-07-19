FOOD & DRINK

Connecticut woman discovers deadly spider in store-bought grapes

EMBED </>More Videos

A Connecticut woman says she found a black widow spider in a package of grapes from the grocery store. (WTVD)

BRANFORD, Conn. --
A Connecticut woman said she found a black widow spider inside a package of grapes from the grocery store.

She was reportedly eating the organic grapes with her 11-year-old son when they discovered the spider, which did not bite.

The Stop & Shop store offered the woman a full refund. She declined to give her name.

The grocery store said that while it takes all necessary measures to keep spiders out, the eight-legged creatures may still find a way into food because they are part of the "natural, organic environment."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodspiderinsectshoppingfoodConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News