Wings & Pot
2108 W. Manchester Ave., Morningside Park
Photo: Ann K./Yelp
As one of the newest places to score wings and potatoes, Wings & Pot is making a name for itself in Inglewood and well beyond.
The menu offers wings in a range of traditional flavors including barbecue, honey barbecue and hot (barbecue). Don't miss its other main offering: baked potatoes filled with everything from pulled pork to garlic parmesan sauce and, of course, chicken.
Still in its early days, the restaurant is getting strong support from Yelp users, with an average of 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.
Yelper Hans-Jurgen B., who reviewed Wings & Pot on April 20, wrote, "Every time I'm In the area, I make an effort to eat at Wings & Pot! The owner cares about his establishment, employees, patrons and most importantly his world-class baked potatoes!"
A B. noted, "Came here for the first time today. Man! It felt like I was visiting family. The employees treated me like I've been coming here for years, and the vibe is infectious."
Wings & Pot is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Gol Tong Chicken
3625 W 6th St., Little Bangladesh
Photo: Andrew K./Yelp
For a twist on traditional wings, check out the Korean eatery Gol Tong Chicken.
In addition spicy chili fried chicken and soy garlic chicken, it also includes seafood specialties like stir-fried octopus and spicy seawater snail with noodles.
With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Gol Tong Chicken has been gaining quite the following.
Yelper Sean B. said, "The owner/cook/server couldn't be nicer. The chicken is delicious. You leave full and happy and it's not expensive, it's just awesome. I'll be bringing people here in the future."
Yelper Victoria K. wrote, "This place is absolutely delicious! It's kind of hard to find, but it's in the left corner of the parking lot. Everything is hand made by the owner, who is a hard-working chef. First, he served us salad with a special sauce which he personally made. We ordered the soy garlic and chili chicken. Both were really good. The sauce is amazing. It's the owner's special recipe and you won't be disappointed."
Gol Tong Chicken is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Buff Buffalo
3315 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood Hills
Photo: Steven R./Yelp
Buff Buffalo is a New American spot, offering chicken wings and waffles.
The locally raised chicken is dressed with innovative sauces including spicy mango, spicy sesame ginger and orange glaze. Not a fan of bone-in chicken? You can opt for the boneless wings or even the chicken burgers served on a brioche or waffle bun.
Yelp users are still warming up to Buff Buffalo, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Benny R. noted, "I'm sitting here in awe of this newly found restaurant. I've never seen anything quite like it from the moment I walked through the double glass doors, I was hooked. The aroma of freshly fried chicken overwhelmed my senses..."
Yelper Ryan F. wrote, "So glad to have a solid wing place right in my neighborhood. I've seen several complaints in other reviews but all 4 times I've gotten the wings have been amazing."
Buff Buffalo is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.