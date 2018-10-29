Conservatory opens its doors in West Hollywood, with cafe, restaurant and bar

A fresh New American eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Conservatory, the multi-tiered addition is located at 8289 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. It features a street-level cafe, a full restaurant and bar on the main floor and a Society Room in the back with an elevated cocktail program.
The dining scene comes courtesy of The Kalt Group, the businessexplainson its website, with the design and concept creation by Jim Hustead (Age Old Trade Design).
Executive chef Adonis Witt, whose resume includes La Brea Bakery and BLD, delivers an ingredient-driven and seasonal California menu complete with offerings like seared ahi crudo, white wine braised halibut and fall squash bruschetta with apple, endive, pumpkin and more.
An extensive international wine list is on offer, as well as signature cocktails like the Pink Lemonade ala Weho -- a blend of rose wine, lemon juice, Lillet rose, St-Germain, mint and charged water. (You can view the full menus here.)
The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Natalie M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 23, wrote, "We ended up ordering the seared ahi crudo (which was so amazing, we finished before getting to snap a pic), the short ribs, the filet mignon and ended with the apple crumble. Everything was so good and the ambiance just tops it off!"
"This place brings charm to the corner of Santa Monica and Sweetzer," added Yelper Jenny I. "I loved the decor and energy throughout the whole place. ... The drinks were amazing and so was the food."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Conservatory is open from 3-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Sunday.
