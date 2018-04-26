FOOD & DRINK

Consume all the weekend fun at these 5 tasty LA events

Photo: OLA Mishchenko/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry? Of course you are. The weekend is almost here.

Our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to the tastiest gatherings coming up this weekend in and around Los Angeles. Just grab a napkin, and follow our lead:

Dine on donuts, with a side of public art



Photo: Eventbrite

The Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Urban Design invites the public to the first in a series of free events examining contemporary projects, big and small, that are impacting the city's built environment. This first session will explore "Faces of the Elysian Valley," a public art installation of nine 12-foot-high sculptures located within the Riverside Drive Bridge's new roundabout.

There will be free donuts and coffee, and the opportunity to meet the artists, both from the public art duo Greenmeme.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The location: Roundabout, N. Figueroa Street and N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Jam in your jammies



Photo: Eventbrite

Start your Saturday morning--or end your Friday night--with a pancake pajama jam in Santa Monica. There will be pancakes (of course), $14-bottomless mimosas (with a 90-minute limit) and live music.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The location: Bareburger Organic, 2732 Main St., Santa Monica

The price: Free registration, brunch for purchase

Reserve tickets

Explore a hidden community garden



Photo: Eventbrite

Green thumbs and vegan activists: Pop by downtown's Spring Street Garden for a delicious working lunch. You'll learn more about this community treasure, then write letters to your elected officials, advocating for better access to healthy foods at farmers markets throughout LA. After the day's work is done, veg-out on a meal prepared by the women behind Vegan Kitchen.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The location: Spring Street Garden, 220 S. Spring St., Los Angeles

The price: $25

Buy tickets

Wine and dine for the future



Photo: Scott Warman/Unsplash

The San Fernando Valley Food & Wine Festival--the largest fundraiser of the year for the Los Angeles Mission College Foundation--returns this weekend for its 16th annual run. This year's focus: international cuisine. Dine on recipes from around the world, prepared by students in the college's Culinary Arts Program. You'll also find worldly live entertainment and delectable wines.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 4-8 p.m.

The location: Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Los Angeles

The price: $55 for general admission, $150 for VIP

Buy tickets

Master vodka cocktails



Photo: Eventbrite

Head down to Margo's in Santa Monica for a hands-on mixology workshop. Margo's lead bartender will help you concoct three perfectly balanced vodka-based drinks, while you snack on three different hot dishes.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 8-10 p.m.

The location: Margo's, 1534 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

The price: $75

Buy tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinecommunityLos AngelesSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News