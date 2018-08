Consume all the weekend fun at these 5 tasty LA events

Dine on donuts, with a side of public art

Jam in your jammies

Explore a hidden community garden

Wine and dine for the future

Master vodka cocktails

Hungry? Of course you are. The weekend is almost here.Our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to the tastiest gatherings coming up this weekend in and around Los Angeles. Just grab a napkin, and follow our lead:The Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Urban Design invites the public to the first in a series of free events examining contemporary projects, big and small, that are impacting the city's built environment. This first session will explore "Faces of the Elysian Valley," a public art installation of nine 12-foot-high sculptures located within the Riverside Drive Bridge's new roundabout.There will be free donuts and coffee, and the opportunity to meet the artists, both from the public art duo Greenmeme.Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Roundabout, N. Figueroa Street and N. San Fernando Road, Los AngelesFreeStart your Saturday morning--or end your Friday night--with a pancake pajama jam in Santa Monica. There will be pancakes (of course), $14-bottomless mimosas (with a 90-minute limit) and live music.Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Bareburger Organic, 2732 Main St., Santa MonicaFree registration, brunch for purchaseGreen thumbs and vegan activists: Pop by downtown's Spring Street Garden for a delicious working lunch. You'll learn more about this community treasure, then write letters to your elected officials, advocating for better access to healthy foods at farmers markets throughout LA. After the day's work is done, veg-out on a meal prepared by the women behind Vegan Kitchen.Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Spring Street Garden, 220 S. Spring St., Los Angeles$25The San Fernando Valley Food & Wine Festival--the largest fundraiser of the year for the Los Angeles Mission College Foundation--returns this weekend for its 16th annual run. This year's focus: international cuisine. Dine on recipes from around the world, prepared by students in the college's Culinary Arts Program. You'll also find worldly live entertainment and delectable wines.Saturday 4/28, 4-8 p.m.Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Los Angeles: $55 for general admission, $150 for VIPHead down to Margo's in Santa Monica for a hands-on mixology workshop. Margo's lead bartender will help you concoct three perfectly balanced vodka-based drinks, while you snack on three different hot dishes.Saturday 4/28, 8-10 p.m.Margo's, 1534 Montana Ave., Santa Monica$75