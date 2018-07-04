FOOD & DRINK

Corner Cantina brings fresh take on Mexican cuisine to DTLA

Photo: Corner Cantina/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cantina, featuring creative spins on traditional Mexican cuisine, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 630 W. Sixth St. downtown, the fresh addition is called Corner Cantina.

The reborn spot -- formerly known as Sixth Street Tavern -- offers up an extensive mezcal and tequila menu, along with a rotating craft beer selection and signature margaritas.

Food offerings range from tacos and taquitos to heartier fare like fusion burgers and flat iron steak.

Come try the eatery's skillet enchiladas with jack cheese, guajillo sauce, cilantro rice and good beans; or the Unreal Chile Burger -- a vegan dish made with an Impossible Burger patty, vegan cheese, pickled jalapenos, Fresno chiles, salsa negra, tortilla strips, tomato and aioli, all served on a vegan brioche bun. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Corner Cantina has gotten a good response.

Alana S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Amazing food and great service. Always clean, polite, food is fresh and consistent! My sister and I just had the best meal."

"I can't tell you how happy I am that we have a new cantina in town!" said Yelper Robin R. "They have a great happy hour. We ordered a quesadilla, carnitas, tacos and an Impossible taco (vegan). All delicious!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Corner Cantina is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News