Corona Claim Jumper closes the day after Christmas with no notice to employees

Employees at the Claim Jumper restaurant in Corona showed up to work the day after Christmas to find out that the restaurant had closed its doors.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Imagine showing up for work the day after Christmas to find the doors locked - and to then learn that you're out of a job.

That's exactly what happened to employees at the Claim Jumper Restaurant and Saloon in Corona.

"That's not right," said one customer about the timing of the layoffs. "Bah humbug. That's Scrooge!"

Several employees were seen coming and going from the building Thursday morning. One employee said she didn't receive any notice ahead of time about the decision. She was later told that she was being transferred.

"That I think is harsh," said Wilma Nishball, who showed up just after 11 a.m. hoping to have lunch with a friend. "I can't imagine coming to work, and expecting to be here and to be told there's no work for you unless they transfer you to another place."

A statement provided by Chief Operations Officer Terry Turney read, "Due to a natural lease expiration, Claim Jumper located at 380 McKinley St. closed its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 26. We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them. We are grateful for the support of the community and encourage guests to visit our nearby Claim Jumper locations in Rancho Cucamonga, Brea, Mission Viejo, Costa Mesa, San Bernardino, and Buena Park."

The company did not elaborate on how much notice was provided to employees, but did say they were all offered positions.
