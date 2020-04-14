LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite a big drop in sales over the past few weeks, Urth Caffe is stepping up to feed first responders.
The company plans to deliver boxed lunches to agencies closest to each of its eight locations next week. But they say they need your help.
They're accepting donations for their "Feed Our First Responders" program through Sunday.
"We have a goal to feed 1,000 first responders in the local fire departments, police departments and ERs, and Urth Caffe is matching every single dollar," said Shallom Berkman, owner of Urth Caffe.
Those wishing to donate can do so over the phone, in person or at the Urth Caffe website.
Meanwhile, they are still open for takeout and delivery.
Coronavirus: Urth Caffe to feed first responders
