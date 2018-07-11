FOOD & DRINK

Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased.

The company has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations and because of this, many fans of this popular item have taken to social media to beg for its return, while others are calling for a boycott of Costco.

You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.
