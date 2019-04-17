Cracker Barrel opening Camarillo location

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- As it continues to expand in California, Cracker Barrel is starting work on a new location in Camarillo.
The old-fashioned Southern-style country store and restaurant opened its first California location in Victorville earlier this year.
The Camarillo location will be its third in Southern California and sixth in California overall. A groundbreaking at the location, at 560 E. Ventura Blvd. within the Camarillo Premium Outlets shopping center, was held this week.
It was originally expected to open by November, but the company now says the target opening date is February 2020. Seating capacity will be 180.
The company has now or will soon have other locations in Santa Maria, Sacramento, Victorville, Rocklin and Rialto.
The Rialto location will be at 1080 West Renaissance Parkway and it is expected to open in May. It is planned as a 10,000 square foot building with capacity for up to 180 customers.
The Rialto and Camarillo locations are each in process of hiring some 175 full and part-time employees. Information about jobs is available from Cracker Barrel here.
