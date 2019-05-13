Cracker Barrel Rialto grand opening draws large crowds

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a big day for food fans in Rialto. The city's first Cracker Barrel is officially open for business!
The restaurant is located near West Renaissance Parkway and North Ayala Drive.
Monday morning's grand opening drew large crowds as foodies lined up early to enjoy breakfast at the new spot.
This is only the fourth Cracker Barrel location in California.
The old-fashioned Southern-style country store and restaurant opened its first California location in Victorville.
Also, the chain is starting work on a new location in Camarillo within the Camarillo Premium Outlets shopping center. The company said the target opening date is February 2020. Seating capacity will be 180.
