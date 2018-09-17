Craving Asian food? Check out these 5 new LA hot spots

Sushi Note
13447 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
PHOTO: howard B./YELP
Sushi Note is a collaboration "between some of LA's best names in wine and sushi," Eater Los Angeles reports, with a menu helmed by chef Kiminobu Saito and an extensive wine collection curated by partners Dave Gibbs and Silvia Gallo.
Starters include offerings like miso mushroom soup; kuro edamame with sea salt; and black cod with soy sauce, mirin, sake, ginger and lemon.
Fresh sushi and sashimi is on hand as well, with selections ranging from peppered albacore and halibut to Japanese sea urchin and Spanish toro.
The wine list features varieties from around the world, along with beer and specialty sake. (You can view the full menu here.)
Sushi Note currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Stacy D., who reviewed it on Aug. 26, wrote, "A must do, amazing wine and sushi -- a combination I haven't seen before. ... The seabream and the special salmon sushi Saito is known for are two favorites, but really we had zero complaints."
"The setting was elegant and intimate, a great spot for date nights," added Yelper Aim P. "There's also a wine bar, which is a major plus! The fish was all fresh and on point."
Sushi Note is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
WaBa Grill
16923 Vanowen St., Van Nuys
Photo: WaBa Grill/Yelp
WaBa Grill is a fast-casual regional chain, serving up grilled menu items with a fusion of different flavors and quality ingredients.
The newcomer -- with additional outposts across SoCal and Arizona -- offers rice bowls, salads and specialty plates such as grilled Alaskan salmon served on a bed of white rice with WaBa sauce and sides of Arcadian salad and seasonal fruit. (You can check out the full menu here.)
WaBa Grill's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Jonathan P., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 7, wrote, "I've been there three times and the food has been overcooked two out of three. Service was poor two out of three times."
"It was my first time trying WaBa Grill, but I ordered a veggie bowl -- rice, veggies, avocado and also a drink," shared Yelper Victoria De Medici S. "My order was quick, the staff was very friendly and my food was pretty good."
Mee and Greet
3500 Overland Ave., Suite 150, Palms
Photo: Ken N./Yelp
Mee and Greet is a Southeast Asian eatery that comes courtesy of Humble Potato founder Eric Ong; and chef Minh Phan (not to be confused with Porridge & Puffs' Minh Phan), says Eater LA.
This spot specializes in Vietnamese, Peranakan and Singaporean dishes, with offerings like turmeric fried chicken, garlic noodles with "mad" sauce, and Tom Rang Muoi -- Vietnamese salt and pepper tiger prawns with cured egg yolk, Parmigiano-Reggiano, red chili, curry leaves, radish and cabbage slaw. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Mee and Greet, which currently holds four stars out of 129 reviews.
Yelper Tara M., who visited the restaurant on Sept. 7, wrote, "I ordered the chicken wings and garlic noodles, and my BF had the saltado. Everything was so good! Both the saltado and noodles were so flavorful! My mouth is watering thinking about it!"
"Very impressed with the food here," added Yelper Jerome T. "Very tasty! I had the turmeric fried chicken, garlic noodles, tom rang muoi (tiger prawns) and the bo luc lac saltado (filet mignon). Everything was very good!"
Mee and Greet is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.
Secret IZT
301 S. Western Ave., Suite 201, Koreatown
Photo: Reumi K./Yelp
Secret IZT is a Korean spot specializing in traditional dishes like spicy seafood soup, fried chicken wings, potato pancakes, oysters and udon noodles.
For more adventurous eaters, there are stir-fried dishes with small intestines, pork feet and spicy sea snail salad.
Beer and liquor offerings are equally on hand, along with a selection of soju (Korean vodka) and black raspberry wine.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Secret IZT has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Isabella L., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "This is a fun place to go with friends. They have a lot of drink options, including a lot of trendy/Instagrammable ones. On top of that, they serve amazing food!"
And Jessica N. noted, "This place is super cute! To me it's like a Korean version of a speakeasy bar. ... I liked the champagne with popsicle called the screw driver."
Secret IZT is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Mesa Thai Cuisine
820 N. Western Ave., Suite 101, Melrose
Photo: Phritwasuphon T./Yelp
Mesa Thai Cuisine is serving up Northeast Thai offerings such as deep-fried vegetable dumplings; pineapple fried rice with shrimp and chicken; and coconut seafood soup with lemongrass, chili, cilantro and straw mushroom.
A variety of drinks are on offer as well, from refreshing Thai iced tea floats to green and red milk drinks. (Check out the menu here.)
Mesa Thai Cuisine appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood with 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Juntha W., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 7, wrote, "The best Thai street food! My favorite plates are yum kha nom jeen, papaya salad (som tum poo pla la) and miang pla (pork ribs soup)."
"Nice place with good food and decent prices," said Yelper Yong S. "The red curry was really good, and the pad see ew was done really well."
Mesa Thai Cuisine is open from 11:15 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.