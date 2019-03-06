Craving barbecue? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots

Food & Drink

Nothing beats barbecue--and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some barbecue.


Kalbis Grill




1248 Westwood Blvd., Westwood

Photo: marjorie U./Yelp

Kalbis Grill is a Korean and Asian fusion spot, offering barbecue and more.

The menu features build-your-own bowls by choosing a protein, a base, toppings and sauce. Diners can always opt for one of the Chef's Choice options like Kimchi Pork, served with white steamed rice, grilled onion, kimchi, spinach, cheese and white sauce. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

Kalbis Grill currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Marjorie U. noted, "If you are looking for a quick lunch and craving for some Korean barbecue that is inexpensive, then check out this restaurant. They have so many meats and toppings to choose from. I also like that it's not overly expensive."

Yelper Shree R. wrote, "Love the split combos. Got Kalbi steak & spicy chicken over noodles/salad. Between all the options (and amazing sauces) you've got quite a number of flavor permutations. Looking forward to returning! "

Kalbis Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

Ono Hawaiian BBQ




10394 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills


Photo: ono hawaiian bbq/Yelp

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a Hawaiian spot, offering barbecue and more.

This outpost is one of more than 70 California locations for this franchise. Ono Hawaiian BBQ serves up traditional plate lunches, appetizers and salads. On the menu, look for the Hawaiian BBQ beef plate lunch, served with rice, macaroni salad and vegetables. (Here's the full menu.)

Yelp users are generally positive about Ono Hawaiian BBQ, which currently holds four stars out of 29 reviews on the site.

Yelper Reggie R., who reviewed Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Feb. 4, wrote, "Their food is delicious. I ordered the seafood combo and was surprised by the amount of food in it. Chicken, shrimp and fish were really good, especially with their house special sauces. Oh, and their macaroni is excellent! Flavors are well balanced and not too greasy."

Yelper Elizabeth S. wrote, "Probably one of the best spots in the Mission Hills Plaza! Everybody here is super friendly, place is clean and the food is incredibly good. Highly recommend this place, especially if you love chicken and rice! "

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Just Turkey




3340 La Cienega Blvd., Alsace


Photo: brian w./Yelp

Just Turkey is a New American spot, offering burgers and barbecue.

This Chicago import serves everything turkey, including Italian turkey sandwiches, turkey jerk burgers, grilled turkey wraps, soups, salads and more. From the barbecue menu, try the barbecue small turkey tips or the barbecue link & rib combo. (Check out the full menu here.)

Just Turkey currently holds 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Rene P., who was one of the first users to visit Just Turkey on Feb. 6, wrote, "We got a large portion of the barbecue turkey tips, which were so good and we split those and still have some for tomorrow. ... Definitely a big portion and excellent price."

Suzanne F. noted, "Just Turkey? More like Just Delicious! ... Everything is fresh, well seasoned and flavorful without being ridiculously salty. It's good quality and portions without being overpriced. Plus the staff is friendly."

Just Turkey is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
