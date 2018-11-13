A new spot to score seafood and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Pasadena, called The Pier Grill, is located at 163 N. Hill Ave.
Visitors to The Pier Grill will find a host of seafood options, from charbroiled to fried, served over salad, in a bowl with rice and veggies, or burrito and taco-style. Dishes range from tacos to fish and chips to charbroiled tilapia (topped with your choice of garlic butter, cajun garlic butter, lemon oregano or teriyaki).
The Pier Grill has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
On Oct. 31, Yelper Tim Y. wrote, "I ordered the fish and calamari and chips (upgraded to sweet potato fries). The calamari (six medium rings) were very good as well and the fries were tasty."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Pier Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Craving fresh seafood? The Pier Grill opens its doors in Pasadena
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories