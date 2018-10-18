Craving frozen treats? Here's the scoop on 4 new LA shops

Milk Bar LA
7150 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Photo: milk bar la/Yelp
Milk Bar LA is a dessert chain -- with locations from Toronto to Las Vegas -- that comes courtesy of "MasterChef" judge Christina Tosi, says the Hollywood Reporter.
The new Los Angeles outpost features varieties similar to the shop's sister spots, from birthday cake shakes to cereal milk soft serve with cornflakes and brown sugar. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Milk Bar LA currently holds 3.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Elizabeth C., who reviewed the new addition on Oct. 16, wrote, "Like all great things, the original was unfortunately much better. I got the milk soft serve with cornflakes (since that's the best thing to get there) and was quite disappointed. It just tasted like milk. There wasn't the rich flavor that I remembered from the original place."
"The cereal soft serve with the cereal topping is an absolute must!" shared Yelper Kristene S. "The cereal topping is essentially cornflakes and it tasted like it was turned into a crumble with butter and some salt, but it's seriously so good and worth the extra dollar."
Milk Bar LA is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Bingo Milk Bar
11048 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
PHOTO: kevin p./YELP
Bingo Milk Bar is a sweets spot featuring premium soft-serve ice cream flavors like cotton candy, matcha and salted caramel.
Shaved ice, slushies and smoothie treats are on offer as well, along with ice cream adornments such as charcoal waffle bowls and cereal toppings.
Yelpers are liking the new dessert spot, which has a current rating of five stars out of five reviews.
Jang Won H., who reviewed Bingo Milk Bar on Sept. 16, wrote, "Great service and it tastes amazing! A very nice place and very delicious tea. The yogurt is very tasty and healthy."
And Joe G. noted, "Great desserts and coffee! Fresh made soft-serve ice cream and smoothies, and homemade waffle cones. Highly recommend to beat the summer heat, or warm up with a hot cup of coffee in the winter."
Four Winters
8065 W. Third St., Beverly Grove
Photo: julie k./Yelp
Four Winters is an innovative London-based dessert chain serving up custom ice cream flavors by "transforming fresh ingredients into a liquid nitrogen scoop," says Eater LA.
With additional locations in the Middle East, this is the global spot's first U.S. outpost, offering a rotating selection of flavors like Thai iced tea, peanut butter crunch and fudge brownie.
Four Winters currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Andrea P., who reviewed the new establishment on Sept. 17, wrote, "The cereal ice cream is a little sweet, but the crunchiness and saltiness from the cereal adds the perfect amount of texture and flavor. It's a breakfast cereal party in your mouth."
"My new favorite ice cream shop on Third, if not for all of LA," added Yelper Amirah A. "The creamiest and smoothest ice cream with no hint at all of ice cream burn. Everything is made fresh and everyone is crazy nice."
Four Winters is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pink Elephant Venice
801 Ocean Front Walk, Suite 2, Venice
PHOTO: pink elephant venice/YELP
Pink Elephant Venice is a new Venice Beach cafe offering sandwiches, acai bowls, fresh juices and more.
Looking for a cold and refreshing treat? Come try a signature smoothie like the Sweet Dream with milk, banana and chocolate chips; or the Summer Breeze with pineapple, coconut, banana and mint leaf. Several iced drinks are also on offer, such as the Pink Elephant Frappe. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Pink Elephant Venice, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.
Quirstyn P., who reviewed the shop on July 2, wrote, "I'm not a huge over-the-top sweets fan, which made the mango tango smoothie hit the spot. It's the perfect amount of sweet and tart. I also love anything that makes me feel like I'm on a tropical island."
And Lee W. said, "The sandwiches are super tasty, the baked desserts are phenomenal and you can't go wrong with any of the hot beverages or smoothies."
Pink Elephant Venice is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday.