Craving Greek cuisine? Check out the 5 best eateries in Irvine

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek restaurants around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Apola Gyro Grill
Photo: Apola Gyro Grill/Yelp
Topping the list is Apola Gyro Grill. Located at 16569 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine's Business Complex, the fast-casual spot is the highest rated Greek restaurant in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.
Expect to find authentic Greek gyros served Apola style -- a fully customizable filled pita with your choice of spread, tomatoes, red onions and french fries (situated inside). Other menu items include build-your-own bowls, salads and plates, along with breakfast dishes like omelets and breakfast burritos. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Luna Grill
PHOTO: Luna Grill - irvine spectrum center/YELP
Next up is Luna Grill, situated at 524 Spectrum Drive, Suite 602. With four stars out of 405 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek chain -- with locations in Santa Barbara, Dallas/Fort Worth and throughout SoCal -- has proven to be a local favorite.
Menu offerings include dishes like Mediterranean salad, chicken kebabs, gyros and a Norwegian salmon platter served with basmati rice, pita, cucumber-yogurt dip and more. (See the full menu here.)
3. Nostimo Greek Mediterranean Cuisine
Photo: Nostimo Greek Mediterranean Cuisine Food Truck/Yelp
Nostimo Greek Mediterranean Cuisine Food Truck is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 57 Yelp reviews.
The spot comes courtesy of chefs Kostas Maltezos and Manolis Sfakianakis, who shared the same vision of bringing high quality and healthy food direct from their homeland to the people of O.C.
Offerings include fresh basmati rice plates, classic pita gyros and dolmades (stuffed grape leaves). The food truck's location varies, but scheduling is available. (Visit the company's Facebook page here for additional information and updates.)
4. Gyro King
Photo: r.r./Yelp
In Irvine's Business Complex, check out Gyro King, which has earned four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek spot at 2222 Michelson Drive, Floor 4, Irvine's Trade Food Hall -- a diverse locale with a lineup of food vendors.
Gyro King specializes in healthy greek cuisine and features a variety of traditional Mediterranean staples like gyros, falafel sandwiches, hummus, swordfish kebabs and more. (View the full menu here.)
5. Chef Ekrem's Mediterranean Grill
Photo: joel r./Yelp
And then there's Chef Ekrem's Mediterranean Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 51 reviews. Stop by 18040 Culver Drive (Wholesome Choice Market) to hit up the Greek and Turkish spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
With over 20 years of experience, chef and business owner Ekrem Ozturk serves up classic Greek fare in the form of shawarma, lamb chops, gyros and kebabs, the restaurant explains on its site. Come try the spot's pepper hummus, fresh baba ghanoush or fried cauliflower topped with traditional tzatziki sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)