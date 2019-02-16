Craving Indian? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Curry Bowl Indian Express/Yelp

If you've got Indian fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Los Angeles eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Indian food.

Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant


11009 Burbank Blvd., Suite 116, North Hollywood
Photo: Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant/Yelp

Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is an Indian spot.

On the menu, look for tandoori chicken wings, papadam, dal soup, mango curry, lasoni, vindaloo, jalfrazi, mixed tandoori and more.

Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Debbie D., who reviewed Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant on Feb. 10, wrote, "The new location is big, bright and cheery with a parking lot right out front. The service was warm, friendly and attentive."

Yelper Arthur C. wrote, "The food was amazing. The service was excellent. The new location has lots of space and is very clean."

Salomi Indian and Bangladesh Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Curry Bowl Indian Express


8504 W. 3rd St., Beverly Grove
Photo: Curry Bowl Indian Express/Yelp

Curry Bowl Indian Express is an Indian spot.

The new restaurant offers an extensive menu that features samosas; pakoras; vegetable, lamb, chicken and seafood curries; biryanis; fried rice; tandoori specials and Indo-Chinese and Himalayan dishes.

Curry Bowl Indian Express currently holds 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Amy H., who reviewed Curry Bowl Indian Express on Jan. 13, wrote, "Everything on the menu is absolutely delicious! The food is fresh, hot, and flavorful beyond belief. It was a pleasure to dine in and smell the aromatic fragrances."

Yelper Richard P. wrote, "Fast and friendly service! The food was delicious, mild in heat because it is prepared for the masses, but full of flavor. If you're a vegetarian, you have to give it a try."

Curry Bowl Indian Express is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine


22950 Vanowen St., Suite B, West Hills
Photo: Felix L./Yelp

Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine is a vegetarian, Indian and vegan spot.

On the menu, look for a variety of uthappam, a South Indian dish that is a thick pancake with ingredients cooked in the batter. Other Indian specialties include paneer butter masala, dal palak, tamarind rice, rava upma and chapathi.

Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine currently holds 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Kedar D., who was one of the first users to visit Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine on Jan. 16, wrote, "This is the best South Indian food in LA. Only a handful of restaurants in LA sell vada pav, so it's cool that Swagatham offers it. The veggie kothu parotta was awesome."

Joanne A. noted, "They have an amazing menu that is all vegetarian with some vegan options. The aromas waft through the busy and energetic restaurant with friendly, professional staff. The samosas are beautiful, filled to the brim, freshly made and hot with chutney and sauces."

Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
