Craving Japanese? These 3 new Los Angeles eateries have you covered

Momota Ramen House
3019 S. Figueroa St., University Park
Photo: Yoon K./Yelp
Momota Ramen House in University Park uses locally sourced ingredients to prepare its made-from-scratch broth.
The restaurant -- with an additional outpost in Koreatown -- specializes in Japanese comfort classics like chicken karaage (Japanese fried chicken) and shoyu ramen with green onions, bamboo shoots, diced onions, dried seaweed and more.
Momota Ramen House currently holds fours stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Steven L., who reviewed the eatery on June 3, wrote, "Hakata tonkotsu ramen broth is legit. Very nice, full flavored broth. Ramen has a nice texture."
"This is our new favorite ramen house!" said Yelper Rheem A. "The ramen was very tasty and not super heavy with tons of fat or sodium. The food presentation was appealing to the eye, and the crispy rice with spicy tuna and avocado was divine."
Momota Ramen House is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
OMSB
580 S. Alameda St., Suite A, Arts District
Photo: OMSB/Yelp
OMSB is a fast-casual rice ball eatery that recently debuted in the Arts District. Its name is short for omusubi, or custom rice balls wrapped in seaweed with your choice of protein, which the eaterycalls "soul food for the Japanese."
On the menu, omusubi options range from seafood/meat varieties like spicy red caviar and ground chicken to vegetarian options such as lotus root and oyster mushrooms. (Check out the menu here.)
Thirsty? Come try a refreshing matcha mojito at the restaurant's very own matcha bar.
Yelpers are generally positive about OMSB, which currently holds four stars out of 43 reviews on the site.
Yelper Xiao L., who reviewed the eatery on June 15, wrote, "An underrated cafe in the Arts District, OMSB is a little hidden gem. ... For a quick snack, I had the hamachi mayo rice sandwich, which was fantastic. Prepared and delivered promptly and with a taste to match the presentation."
"I really enjoy the aesthetics of this place," shared Yelper Justin H. "It's a nice spot to eat some omusubi, drink matcha and chill."
OMSB is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
HATCH Yakitori + Bar
700 W. Seventh St., Suite G600, Downtown
Photo: HATCH Yakitori + Bar/Yelp
HATCH Yakitori + Bar is a modern izakaya-style establishment that fuses "the tradition of Japanese cooking with bold Californian flavors to deliver new takes on classic dishes," per its website.
Helmed by chef Daniel Shemtob, whose resume includes winning season 2 of the Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race," the menu offerings include miso pork spare ribs; raw avocado tuna toast with crispy rice, green onion and house togarashi; and black fried rice with black garlic sauce, pickled ginger, mushrooms, carrots and more.
An extensive selection of sake and Japanese beers are on offer as well, along with nonalcoholic options like summer peach tea. (See the full dining and drink menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about HATCH Yakitori + Bar, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on the site.
Cory M., who visited the new establishment on July 12, wrote, "Fairly priced, amazing customer service and delicious food -- I can honestly say this will be a weekly stop for me."
And Yelper Alex R. noted, "We came here last week and it was so delicious and fun. ... Our two favorite dishes (and this is saying a lot because there was not a single dish we disliked) were the barbecue ribs and the hamachi."
HATCH Yakitori + Bar is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 6-11 p.m. on Saturday and 6-10 p.m. on Sunday.