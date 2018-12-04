Craving Mexican? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots

The Bucket
4541 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock
PHOTO: the bucket/YELP
The Bucket is a Mexican eatery, offering fast food favorites like street tacos, tortas and classic fritas (fries) with carne asada, cilantro, feta cheese and spicy garlic aioli. (Check out the full menu here.)
The Eagle Rock favorite -- originally established in 1935 -- has reopened "with new owners and a new outlook", says the business on its website. Offering locals "a place to enjoy good food and good drinks at a reasonable price."
Yelp users are excited about the new spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on the site.
Yelper Pebbles M., who reviewed The Bucket on Nov. 9, wrote, "So glad this spot is back! A neighborhood favorite since 1935! ... The food is perfectly priced. I've tried their fritas (loaded fries) and made my own. The chicken tacos with cheese are bomb!"
And Madilynn B. added, "Ingredients are top quality. Service is top quality. Owners are chill, responsive and personable. Listen up trendy pop-up-food-truck-gourmet-burger joints. Bucket is the real deal."
The Bucket is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Bad Son Tacos
333 S. Alameda St., Suite 100E, Downtown
Photo: Andrae V./Yelp
Bad Son Tacos is a spot to score Mexican home cooking inside the Little Tokyo Market Place.
Menu offerings include made-from-scratch burritos, quesadillas and tacos like pork chili verde and chicken tinga. Homemade aquas frescas are also available, along with horchata and Mexican hot chocolate. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Bad Son Tacos has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Wilmer B., who reviewed the new eatery on Nov. 21, wrote, "If you want great food that's not going to bloat you, horchata that has a subtle sweetness and a food court that has a welcoming ambiance, then Bad Son Tacos is the place to go!"
"I tried three regular tacos -- the mole and chile verde and the steak picado," shared Yelper Brian I. "Everything was good! From the soft, handmade tortillas to the tasty, tender meats and flavors."
Bad Son Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Burritos La Palma
3939 S. Figueroa St., The Fields LA, Exposition Park
Photo: wing c./Yelp
Burritos La Palma is a Mexican spot situated inside the Fields LA -- a new urban food hall that recently opened its doors in Exposition Park.
The growing chain -- with additional outposts both here and abroad -- comes courtesy of the Banuelos Lugo family, explains the business on its website, who opened the eatery's first Mexico location in 1980.
Come try one of the spot's signature burritos like the chicharron consisting of spicy stewed pork rinds; or the tinga de pollo with chipotle chicken and potatoes. (See the full menu here.)
Burritos La Palma's current rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Joe R., who was one of the first users to visit the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "To the food, let me just say it's very easy to see why these burritos are in the final round of KCRW's best tortilla in LA challenge. They are so dang good! You get two smaller burritos instead of one big one, and everything about it is perfect."
"Best burritos I've ever had!," shared Yelper Alvaro S. "These aren't your typical burritos. Don't expect some massive thing like they serve you at Chipotle. This is a small, all meat, in its own juice burrito. Had the birria de res burrito. ... Meat melts in your mouth. Perfect flavor. Not greasy at all."
Burritos La Palma is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.