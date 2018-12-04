FOOD & DRINK

Craving Mexican? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots

Bad Son Tacos. | Photo:

By Hoodline
Interested in trying some new Mexican spots in Los Angeles? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Mexican food.

The Bucket


4541 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock
PHOTO: the bucket/YELP

The Bucket is a Mexican eatery, offering fast food favorites like street tacos, tortas and classic fritas (fries) with carne asada, cilantro, feta cheese and spicy garlic aioli. (Check out the full menu here.)

The Eagle Rock favorite -- originally established in 1935 -- has reopened "with new owners and a new outlook", says the business on its website. Offering locals "a place to enjoy good food and good drinks at a reasonable price."

Yelp users are excited about the new spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on the site.

Yelper Pebbles M., who reviewed The Bucket on Nov. 9, wrote, "So glad this spot is back! A neighborhood favorite since 1935! ... The food is perfectly priced. I've tried their fritas (loaded fries) and made my own. The chicken tacos with cheese are bomb!"

And Madilynn B. added, "Ingredients are top quality. Service is top quality. Owners are chill, responsive and personable. Listen up trendy pop-up-food-truck-gourmet-burger joints. Bucket is the real deal."

The Bucket is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

Bad Son Tacos


333 S. Alameda St., Suite 100E, Downtown
Photo: Andrae V./Yelp

Bad Son Tacos is a spot to score Mexican home cooking inside the Little Tokyo Market Place.

Menu offerings include made-from-scratch burritos, quesadillas and tacos like pork chili verde and chicken tinga. Homemade aquas frescas are also available, along with horchata and Mexican hot chocolate. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Bad Son Tacos has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Wilmer B., who reviewed the new eatery on Nov. 21, wrote, "If you want great food that's not going to bloat you, horchata that has a subtle sweetness and a food court that has a welcoming ambiance, then Bad Son Tacos is the place to go!"

"I tried three regular tacos -- the mole and chile verde and the steak picado," shared Yelper Brian I. "Everything was good! From the soft, handmade tortillas to the tasty, tender meats and flavors."

Bad Son Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Burritos La Palma


3939 S. Figueroa St., The Fields LA, Exposition Park
Photo: wing c./Yelp

Burritos La Palma is a Mexican spot situated inside the Fields LA -- a new urban food hall that recently opened its doors in Exposition Park.

The growing chain -- with additional outposts both here and abroad -- comes courtesy of the Banuelos Lugo family, explains the business on its website, who opened the eatery's first Mexico location in 1980.

Come try one of the spot's signature burritos like the chicharron consisting of spicy stewed pork rinds; or the tinga de pollo with chipotle chicken and potatoes. (See the full menu here.)

Burritos La Palma's current rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Joe R., who was one of the first users to visit the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "To the food, let me just say it's very easy to see why these burritos are in the final round of KCRW's best tortilla in LA challenge. They are so dang good! You get two smaller burritos instead of one big one, and everything about it is perfect."

"Best burritos I've ever had!," shared Yelper Alvaro S. "These aren't your typical burritos. Don't expect some massive thing like they serve you at Chipotle. This is a small, all meat, in its own juice burrito. Had the birria de res burrito. ... Meat melts in your mouth. Perfect flavor. Not greasy at all."

Burritos La Palma is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Irvine
First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Beverly Hills
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
Mother, adult son found dead in Baldwin Park
Woman stabbed to death after giving money to panhandler
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
CA's historic drop in arrests still imperils blacks
LA Council President Herb Wesson announces bid for county supervisor
Show More
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Subaru introduces plug-in hybrid Crosstrek
More News