Craving poke? Grab a bowl at one of Anaheim's top 4 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top outlets in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture to next time you're on the hunt.
1. PokiNometry
Photo: Angel C./Yelp
Topping the list is PokiNometry. Located at 184 S. Harbor Blvd. in the Colony, the Japanese spot is the most popular poke eatery in Anaheim, boasting four stars out of 2,787 reviews on Yelp.
Create your own bowl using fresh ingredients like avocado, spicy tuna, octopus, crab meat, ginger and wasabi. Round out your creation by choosing a spice level -- from no spice to dynamite and everything in between. (You can check out the full assortment here.)
2. Spin Poke & Grill
Photo: Spin Poke & Grill/Yelp
Next up is Spin Poke & Grill, situated at 1081 N. Tustin Ave., Suite 120. With 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score poke has proven to be a local favorite.
In addition to the usual protein options like spicy tuna, salmon and seared albacore, look for bay scallops, squid salad and vegetarian organic tofu.
Come try the California Special -- a signature bowl featuring a sushi rice base under a layer of avocado and surimi crab meat, with shrimp, cucumber, fried onions, masago, eel sauce and more. (See the full menu here.)
3. Bay Poke
Photo: DJ B./Yelp
Platinum Triangle's Bay Poke, located at 1801 E. Katella Ave., Suite 1005, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Hawaiian spot, which offers fresh poke and seafood, four stars out of 144 reviews.
The eatery -- with additional outposts in Santa Fe Springs, Irvine and Pasadena (coming soon) -- was founded by James Park in November 2016 in an effort to streamline the poke serving process without losing authentic Hawaiian taste, explains the eatery on its website.
Like the other poke spots in the city, this cafe lets you build-your-own bowl using protein options like tamago egg, spicy salmon, tofu and calamari salad. Additional toppings include sweet onion, wasabi, lime cream, sesame seeds and red pepper paste. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Poke Ria
Photo: Lee H./Yelp
Poke Ria, a growing regional chain that offers poke and more in Anaheim Hills and other SoCal outposts, is another go-to, with four stars out of 91 Yelp reviews.
On the build-your-own menu, look for six different base choices (brown rice, chips and quiona to name a few), along with protein options, ranging from octopus to spicy salmon. Signature poke bowls include the True Hawaiian consisting of ahi tuna, white rice, shoyu dressing, crispy garlic and more. (Check out the menu here.)
Interested? Head on over to 5721. E. Santa Ana Canyon Road to see for yourself.