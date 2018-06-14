Craving poke? Here are Irvine's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke spots in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Wow Bento
Photo: jay s./Yelp
Topping the list is Wow Bento. Located at 10 McLaren, Suite A, the fast-casual Hawaiian spot is the highest rated poke spot in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp.
With an emphasis on using fresh, high-quality ingredients, menu offerings include poke in the form of fully customizable bowls, nachos, salads and wraps. Protein options range from spicy tuna and scallops to octopus and tamago (egg). (You can check out the menu here.)
2. H2O Poke & Grill
Photo: H2o Poke & Grill/Yelp
Next up is Lower Peters Canyon's H2O Poke & Grill, situated at 13262 Jamboree Road. With four stars out of 664 reviews on Yelp, poke spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The eatery -- with an additional outpost in Burbank -- specializes in customizable bowls. Begin with a base of white or green tea rice, soba noodles or spring mix and then select from several varieties of seafood proteins like salmon (a Yelp favorite), seared albacore and shrimp. Guests can customize to their heart's content, with over 18 topping and sauce options to choose from. (See the menu here.)
3. Poke Dot
Photo: cliff w./Yelp
The Irvine Business Complex's Poke Dot, located at 17921 MacArthur Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the seafood spot four stars out of 584 reviews.
As with the others, expect to see a full array of customizable options. First choose a base of rice, chips or salad and then add mix-ins, proteins, sauces and toppings to complete your creation. Additions range from fresh crab meat and avocado to volcano sauce and garlic chips. (You can check out the menu here.)
4. Pokenoya
Photo: Archie S./Yelp
Pokenoya -- with an additional location in Pasadena -- is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 138 Yelp reviews.
Signature bowls include The Dynamite with seared salmon, scallops, spicy tuna, crab meat imitation, cucumber, onions, chopped jalapeno, teriyaki and armageddon sauce; or you can make your own poke bowl. Stop by 216 Technology Dr., Suite J, to hit up the Hawaiian spot the next time the urge strikes. (See the full menu here.)
5. Pokeworks
Photo: Pokeworks/Yelp
Last but not least, over in Walnut Village, check out Pokeworks, which has earned four stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp. The eatery, which offers poke and seafood, is at 15333 Culver Dr., Suite 410. This is the latest addition to the Pokeworks family, which has various outposts throughout the U.S. and in Canada.
Similar to other spots, it's based around a build-your-own conceit. First, choose which style of meal you'd like -- a bowl with soba noodles, rice or quinoa, a burrito with sushi rice or a salad with fresh lettuce. And then choose a protein like tuna, shrimp, tofu and more. Select your veggies, and then round out the dish with one of the signature sauces on offer, like ponzu, shoyu, wasabi aioli, or ginger.
There are also signature bowls like spicy ginger chicken, sweet chili tofu, shiso salmon and more. (You can view the menu here.)