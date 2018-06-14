FOOD & DRINK

Craving poke? Here are Irvine's top 5 options

Photo: H2O Poke & Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for poke?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke spots in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Wow Bento



Photo: jay s./Yelp

Topping the list is Wow Bento. Located at 10 McLaren, Suite A, the fast-casual Hawaiian spot is the highest rated poke spot in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp.

With an emphasis on using fresh, high-quality ingredients, menu offerings include poke in the form of fully customizable bowls, nachos, salads and wraps. Protein options range from spicy tuna and scallops to octopus and tamago (egg). (You can check out the menu here.)

2. H2O Poke & Grill



Photo: H2o Poke & Grill/Yelp

Next up is Lower Peters Canyon's H2O Poke & Grill, situated at 13262 Jamboree Road. With four stars out of 664 reviews on Yelp, poke spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The eatery -- with an additional outpost in Burbank -- specializes in customizable bowls. Begin with a base of white or green tea rice, soba noodles or spring mix and then select from several varieties of seafood proteins like salmon (a Yelp favorite), seared albacore and shrimp. Guests can customize to their heart's content, with over 18 topping and sauce options to choose from. (See the menu here.)

3. Poke Dot



Photo: cliff w./Yelp

The Irvine Business Complex's Poke Dot, located at 17921 MacArthur Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the seafood spot four stars out of 584 reviews.

As with the others, expect to see a full array of customizable options. First choose a base of rice, chips or salad and then add mix-ins, proteins, sauces and toppings to complete your creation. Additions range from fresh crab meat and avocado to volcano sauce and garlic chips. (You can check out the menu here.)

4. Pokenoya



Photo: Archie S./Yelp
Pokenoya -- with an additional location in Pasadena -- is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 138 Yelp reviews.

Signature bowls include The Dynamite with seared salmon, scallops, spicy tuna, crab meat imitation, cucumber, onions, chopped jalapeno, teriyaki and armageddon sauce; or you can make your own poke bowl. Stop by 216 Technology Dr., Suite J, to hit up the Hawaiian spot the next time the urge strikes. (See the full menu here.)

5. Pokeworks



Photo: Pokeworks/Yelp

Last but not least, over in Walnut Village, check out Pokeworks, which has earned four stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp. The eatery, which offers poke and seafood, is at 15333 Culver Dr., Suite 410. This is the latest addition to the Pokeworks family, which has various outposts throughout the U.S. and in Canada.

Similar to other spots, it's based around a build-your-own conceit. First, choose which style of meal you'd like -- a bowl with soba noodles, rice or quinoa, a burrito with sushi rice or a salad with fresh lettuce. And then choose a protein like tuna, shrimp, tofu and more. Select your veggies, and then round out the dish with one of the signature sauces on offer, like ponzu, shoyu, wasabi aioli, or ginger.

There are also signature bowls like spicy ginger chicken, sweet chili tofu, shiso salmon and more. (You can view the menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News