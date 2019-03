Craving ramen? Here are Pasadena's top 5 options

1. Ramen Tatsunoya

Got a hankering for ramen?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen sources in Pasadena, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.Topping the list is Ramen Tatsunoya . Located at 16 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena, the spot to score ramen and more is the most popular ramen spot in Pasadena, boasting four stars out of 1,057 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Pasadena's Again Cafe x Chibiscus Ramen , situated at 132 W. Green St. With 4.5 stars out of 310 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers ramen, coffee and tea, has proven to be a local favorite.Pasadena's King of Ramen , located at 2391 E. Colorado Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen and Japanese curry 4.5 stars out of 183 reviews. Kopan Ramen - Pasadena , a spot to score ramen and more in Pasadena, is another go-to, with four stars out of 452 Yelp reviews. Head over to 245 E. Colorado Blvd. to see for yourself.Over in Pasadena, check out Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi & Grill , which has earned 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, at 1713 E. Colorado Blvd.