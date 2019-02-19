Craving sandwiches? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots

Bite Me
2108 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
Photo: Anna A./Yelp
Bite Me is an Asian fusion spot, offering sandwiches and more.
The gourmet Asian menu features inventive options, such as the Spammy, a breakfast dish with kimchi fried rice, spam, scrambled eggs and teriyaki sauce; the Sri-Ranch-a chicken sandwich, with chicken breast, carrot celery slaw, Sriracha buffalo sauce and ranch dressing; and sides like honey butter fries and kimchini, a panko-breaded kimchi rice ball stuffed with cheese and drizzled with teriyaki and sriracha aioli.
Bite Me's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jackie S., who reviewed Bite Me on Feb. 13, wrote, "Four stars for the concept alone. A ramen breakfast burrito? I love it! The food was a little salty but the creativity blew me away."
Carol L. noted, "You can't tell from the name Bite Me, but this casual spot offers Asian fusion fare in the form of burritos and sandwiches. Even though there's a breakfast section, you can order anything on their menu at any time."
Bite Me is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Open Face Food Shop
5577 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams
Photo: Tom G./Yelp
Open Face Food Shop is a spot to score sandwiches and more.
The restaurant specializes in Danish sandwiches. It serves combo boxes with two open-faced Danish sandwiches, such as house-cured gravlax with mustard dill sauce and green herb chicken salad with fennel, celery, fried capers, apple and lemon zest; or house-smoked Icelandic cod with potato and dill creme fraiche and sliced sirloin with blue cheese, wild arugula, date and pink pickled onion.
Yelp users are excited about Open Face Food Shop, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.
Karin W. noted, "Amazing, authentic Danish smrrebrd sandwiches! Lene uses fresh, local ingredients to create works of art."
Yelper Margaux C. wrote, "Amazing restaurant. The owners are lovely and artistic and care to provide customers with seasonal, organic local produce! Everything is homemade, from the cured salmon to the sandwiches."
Open Face Food Shop is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Edo Little Bites
15215 Palisades Village Ln., Pacific Palisades
Photo: Ker K./Yelp
Edo Little Bites is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and salads.
From chef Edoardo Baldi, the cafe serves all-day breakfast, salads, sandwiches and more to the shopping crowd at Palisades Village.
Edo Little Bites currently holds 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Krys N., who was one of the first users to visit Edo Little Bites on Jan. 14, wrote, "Edo Little Bites serves as a cute sandwich shop for an affordable bite. Friendly customer service and a good spot if you're looking for a casual dining place in Palisades Village."
Kevin P. noted, "This place is fantastic. You can get amazing modern Italian food quickly. It's the perfect lunch place, a treasure of the new village."
Edo Little Bites is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.