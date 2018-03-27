Craving Vegetarian? Check Out These 5 New Los Angeles Spots

Tocaya Organica
10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste 2300., Century City
Photo: Tocaya Organica/Yelp
Local eatery Tocaya Organica recently expanded to the Westfield Century City with a new flagship location. The popular business--which has locations across Southern California--specializes in vegetarian and organic Mexican fare.
On the menu, look for the street corn with jalapeno cabbage, Spanish rice and avocado salsa; the al pastor burrito with grilled pineapple salsa, arbol salsa and your choice of protein; and the quesadilla with Mexican queso blend, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo and a protein. Many of the options can be customized to be vegetarian or vegan.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Tocaya Organica has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ryan O., who reviewed Tocaya Organica on March 24th, wrote, "This is the second location I've dined at, having previously been to the Sunset location. What a welcomed and unique concept that blends upscale sophistication, organic clean eating, and affordability."
And Allison O. said, "Delicious and healthy food! Loved the casual chic atmosphere. We had the baja chipotle tacos (in butter lettuce shells). Guacamole was so flavorful. Definitely go for the plantain chips. Amazing customer service."
Tocaya Organica is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Sweetgreen
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: Sweetgreen/Yelp
sweetgreen also recently a new location in the Westfield Century City. The vegetarian-friendly fast casual business has more than 70 locations across the nation, including multiple outposts in SoCal.
Look for salads, warm bowls, and plates, with the option to customize and build your own. Warm bowls include the pesto portobello with warm quinoa and hot chickpeas. Salad options include the "Rad Thai" with a spicy cashew dressing and "Guacamole Greens" with a fresh lime squeeze.
Sweetgreen currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Lucia C., who was one of the first users to visit sweetgreen on March 9th, wrote, "Sweetgreen is such a wonderful addition to the Century City mall! It has amazing salads, plus it's super convenient to order and pay through the app. Perfect break from your shopping!"
And Giselle A. wrote, "This location just opened up a couple of weeks ago. The location is nice, spacious and clean! Staff is welcoming and they had an employee handing out samples while I waited in line to order my salad."
Sweetgreen is open daily from 10:30am-9pm.
Chai Wallah
1842 W. Washington Blvd., Pico-Union
Photo: Chai Wallah/Yelp
Delivery-only Chai Wallah specializes in "traditional Indian chai and vegetarian street food, taking you back to the bustling streets of Bombay and Gujarat, India," the business writes on its website.
For food, look for potato and vegetable samosas, "dhokla with sev," steamed cakes prepared with chickpeas, yogurt and Indian spices; and the "Bombay sandwich" with potato, chaat masala and melted cheese, served with a side of Gujarati cabbage.
Chai Wallah also offers five different kinds of chai, including masala, cardamom and a "dirty" chai drink with espresso.
Chai Wallah's current rating of three stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early.
Yelper P L., who reviewed Chai Wallah on March 19th, wrote, "Chai Wallah has some amazing food Indian street food. The cilantro chutney is definitely the best one I've ever had. The chutney came with the vada pav, which was crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. I think I could eat these all day."
David S. noted, "Ordered after reading some positive press and was skeptical of the delivery-only concept, having worked in restaurants and seen third party delivery companies be awesome or be a liability to successful dining. Gotta say food was good, postmarked was smooth, everything was hot and fresh."
Chai Wallah is open Monday from 4pm-10pm, and Thursday-Saturday from 10am-10pm. (It's closed on Tuesday-Sunday.)
Jewel
654 N. Hoover St., Silver Lake
Photo: Leilani S./Yelp
Jewel recently debuted in Silver Lake with a menu inspired by California produce. The vegetable-forward eatery features breakfast and brunch fare, including salads, pizzas, burgers, grain bowls and more.
On the menu, look for options like a kale salad with coconut bacon tossed in a cashew cilantro-lime dressing, "The Impossible Burger" vegan patty with grilled red onions and heirloom tomato, and "Forbidden Fried Rice" with lacto-fermented kimchi, black rice, kale, shiitake and zucchini.
Jewel's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Paul R., who reviewed Jewel on March 24th, wrote, "There are a lot of great vegan places with great food, but this rocks a cool ambiance in a funky part of town. Easy street parking. There's a fun and cool vibe to this place."
Nane Y. noted, "This is a magical place with food that will blow your mind. It's such beautiful, clean and healthy food that you walk away feeling ever so fresh and want to keep coming back. Awesome coffee."
Jewel is open weekdays from 8am-4:30pm, and weekends from 9am-4:30pm.
Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen
5230 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Photo: Jerad S./Yelp
As its name suggests, Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen specializes in paleo-inspired bowls and burgers.
Diners can build their own bowls, selecting proteins (including tofu and vegan patty), vegetables and sauces. Similarly, guests can also build their own burgers, selecting a protein, bun, sauce and toppings.
Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 35 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Bri J., who reviewed Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen on March 16th, wrote, "Treat yo'self to some good food. Pricier than I'd like, but I don't feel like crap after eating here--and that's priceless. The portions are huge and that's so unexpectedly nice. Will be back."
Alex B. said, "Some of the best healthy food I have ever had in LA. I'm careful about what I eat and usually can only have one thing off a menu that hits my calorie and protein needs. Their whole menu hits them. This is hands down the healthiest restaurant in North Hollywood."
Paleo Diner Healthy Kitchen is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-8pm, Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday from 2pm-8pm.