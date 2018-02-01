A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Crawford's Pass, the new addition is located at 259 N. Pass Ave. in Burbank.
This newcomer--which recently opened in the former Sardo's karaoke joint--boasts an old-school, dive bar vibe and specializes in fried chicken with a variety of sides and pub snacks.
This is the second locale for Crawford's, as the original opened in Westlake in 2016.
In addition to a selection of cold brews and a full service bar, look for bar fare like hot or regular fried chicken served with sliced bread and a pickle, black-eyed pea salad with fresh veggies and a house dressing, and a fried chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw.
There are sides on offer, too, such as mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, and French onion dip. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Scotty C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 29th, said: "Definitely recommend this spot. Great old school vibe, casual, cheap beer, pool and chicken. Oh yeah, the service was excellent!"
Yelper Erine Camile R. added: "Finally here and their fried chicken, their sides, their $3 draft Budweiser are all up to par to the Beverly Crawford's. Thanks for bringing a much-needed bar with bomb fried chicken over the hill! Get in here to grub and drink."
Head on over to check it out: Crawford's - Burbank is open Friday and Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-1am.
'Crawford's Pass' Brings Fried Chicken & Beer To Burbank
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories