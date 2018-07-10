VISTA L.A.

Culichi Town Restaurants put a Mexican spin on traditional Sushi

EMBED </>More Videos

What do get when you combine Mexican-style seafood, known as mariscos, with sushi? Well, you get Culichi Town Restaurant. (KABC)

By and Jose Mayorquin
PICO RIVERA, CA (KABC) --
What do get when you combine Mexican-style seafood, known as mariscos, with sushi? Well, you get Culichi Town Restaurant!

"The family that started this company is from Culiacan, Sinaloa, and in Mexican culture when you're from Culiacan, they call you "culichi." So we just make a Spanglish word and make it popular, Culichi Town, said Zeferino De La Garza, manager of Culichi Town Restaurants.

Culichi Town is part of a new wave of restaurants putting a unique spin on traditional Mexican cooking.

"Mostly, the sushi in Mexican culture is fried, especially if it has meat on it, put chicken on it they have to be fried. In Culiacan it's like a signature thing because it's probably more sushi carts crritos in the streets than taco places in the street now," said De La Garza.

Foodies from L.A. and beyond have responded to this Mexican-Japanese fusion.

"We have twelve locations now, including Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas and there's four more that are about to open. People looking for something different. Now, we don't compete only with Mexican restaurants, we compete with American restaurants."

"Of course we have other traditional plates you can find in other restaurants, but here we make sure we do something different and good. We have the Guamuchillito. It's hard to spell it, it's hard to say it but it's the most popular one. It's a sushi roll, they have imitation crab inside, shrimp and cream cheese. It also has slices of avocado on top, and we add Tampico to the crab meat," said De La Garza.

Another Culichi Town favorite, the octopus taco. Then, there's the Flaming Hot Cheetos Ceviche Tostada, made with raw shrimp cooked in lime, with a special black salsa sauce, a touch of Chamoy and topped with hot Cheetos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantmexicanjapansushilos angelesfoodievista l.a.Pico RiveraLos AngelesEast Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News