Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's

Photo: Lucky's/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar featuring live music and cocktails has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Lucky's, is located at 11208 Culver Blvd. and replaces former Culver City icon Dear John's.

On the menu, expect to see small plates like popcorn cauliflower, Korean-style wings with umami sesame dipping sauce and Baja shrimp tacos complete with fresh lime and avocado-mango salsa.

Larger plates include grilled shrimp and grits with Cajun tomato onion compote; wagyu beef sausage served street-style; and a chopped Mexican salad with grilled shrimp, avocado, queso fresco, roasted corn ancho chile dressing and more. (You can check out the food menu here.)

Thirsty? An assortment of wine and draft beer is on offer, along with specialty drinks like the Lucky's Margarita mixed with Casamigos Reposado tequila, Montelobos mezcal, Gifford's creme de passion fruit liqueur, orange juice and lime. (See the full drink menu here.)

Lucky's has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Dan P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 16, wrote, "Lucky's is a welcome addition to the Westside bar scene. ... The renovated interior really pops as a casual lounge, and the live piano and singer really adds to that great vibe."

"Love the new look and direction of this bar!" shared Yelper Carl R. "It has a very elegant ambiance, with great drinks and even better food!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lucky's is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
