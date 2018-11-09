FOOD & DRINK

Curry Bowl Indian Express brings Indian fare to Beverly Grove

Curry Bowl Indian Express. | Photo: Richard P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The new addition to Beverly Grove, called Curry Bowl Indian Express, is located at 8504 W. Third St.

On the menu, look for chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetable curries, tandori specials and biryanis. Choose between the chicken makhani curry or opt for the Himalayan khasi ko masu, which is Nepalese-style goat curry cooked with onions, tomato sauce, Himalayan herbs and served with rice.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Curry Bowl Indian Express is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Richard P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "The food was delicious and mild because it is prepared for the masses, but full of flavor. For a restaurant less than a week old, this place just may become your regular stop."

Yelper Dakota D. added, "I came here today for some good Indian takeaway and was not disappointed. The place is new, very clean and the people who work here are very friendly."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Curry Bowl Indian Express is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Sweat it out: 3 new fitness spots to check out in Irvine
Rise and shine: Here are Laguna Beach's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots
Find burgers and more at Tropico's new The Original Slyder House
First look: 4 new spots for food and drinks in West Hollywood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures
Brush fire breaks out near LA Zoo in Griffith Park
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire headed to the ocean
6,000-acre Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley diminishing
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Oak Park: Multiple homes burned by Woolsey Fire
Show More
Multiple earthquakes strike Riverside County's Aguanga area
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
More News