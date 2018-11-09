Curry Bowl Indian Express brings Indian fare to Beverly Grove

Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The new addition to Beverly Grove, called Curry Bowl Indian Express, is located at 8504 W. Third St.
On the menu, look for chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetable curries, tandori specials and biryanis. Choose between the chicken makhani curry or opt for the Himalayan khasi ko masu, which is Nepalese-style goat curry cooked with onions, tomato sauce, Himalayan herbs and served with rice.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Curry Bowl Indian Express is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Richard P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "The food was delicious and mild because it is prepared for the masses, but full of flavor. For a restaurant less than a week old, this place just may become your regular stop."
Yelper Dakota D. added, "I came here today for some good Indian takeaway and was not disappointed. The place is new, very clean and the people who work here are very friendly."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Curry Bowl Indian Express is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
