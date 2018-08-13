FOOD & DRINK

Custom Fitstop brings fruit smoothies and protein shakes to Canoga Park

Photo: Rebekah D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score smoothies, protein shakes and post-workout recovery drinks has opened for business in West Valley's Athletic Society gym. The newcomer to Canoga Park, called Custom Fitstop, is located at 22235 Sherman Way.

Expect to find everything from fruit-packed smoothies and lifestyle shakes to trainer-created meals and a full coffee bar. Protein cookies, snacks and supplements are also available.

Come try offerings like the Java Jolt made with your choice of liquid (almond milk, skim milk, water, strawberry puree, among others), Colombian coffee, dark and milk chocolate, and vanilla whey protein; or the Strawberry Lean consisting of unsweetened almond milk, strawberries, pineapple and more. (See the full drink menu on Yelp here.)

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.

Yelper Rebekah D., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "All of their meals are carefully sourced and crafted, not to mention yummy! ... Their staff is kind and helpful, as well as knowledgeable about the products they sell and about health/fitness."

"My strawberry light protein smoothie was great," added Yelper Tina M. "Prompt, friendly service. It was a smidge pricey, but for freshly made and quality ingredients I didn't mind."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself; gym membership is not required. Custom Fitstop is open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
Gluten-free diners, rejoice: Here are the 5 best spots to try in Los Angeles
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Chipotle to offer bacon at select OC locations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
Victim of East LA deputy-involved shooting identified
LA clinic offering free vaccinations for children, adults
Plane makes emergency landing on NorCal freeway
Long Beach shooting leaves 1 dead
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
1 dead after small plane crashes into field in Sylmar
Show More
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Casitas Fire in Ojai burns 15 acres
Torrance police looking for burglar caught on video
Truck careens into cars, pedestrians in San Clemente crash
How to avoid jet lag while traveling
More News