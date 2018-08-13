Custom Fitstop brings fruit smoothies and protein shakes to Canoga Park

A new spot to score smoothies, protein shakes and post-workout recovery drinks has opened for business in West Valley's Athletic Society gym. The newcomer to Canoga Park, called Custom Fitstop, is located at 22235 Sherman Way.
Expect to find everything from fruit-packed smoothies and lifestyle shakes to trainer-created meals and a full coffee bar. Protein cookies, snacks and supplements are also available.
Come try offerings like the Java Jolt made with your choice of liquid (almond milk, skim milk, water, strawberry puree, among others), Colombian coffee, dark and milk chocolate, and vanilla whey protein; or the Strawberry Lean consisting of unsweetened almond milk, strawberries, pineapple and more. (See the full drink menu on Yelp here.)
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Yelper Rebekah D., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "All of their meals are carefully sourced and crafted, not to mention yummy! ... Their staff is kind and helpful, as well as knowledgeable about the products they sell and about health/fitness."
"My strawberry light protein smoothie was great," added Yelper Tina M. "Prompt, friendly service. It was a smidge pricey, but for freshly made and quality ingredients I didn't mind."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself; gym membership is not required. Custom Fitstop is open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
