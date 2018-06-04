FOOD & DRINK

Daikokuya offshoot Hachioji Craft Ramen opens in Little Tokyo

Brian N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ramen house and L.A. stapleDaikokuya, with five local outposts, has opened a sister restaurant near its popular flagship location in Little Tokyo.

Located at 313 E. First St. in the former San Sui Tei spot, Hachioji Craft Ramen aims to bring fresh techniques to the successful Daikokuya formula, with modern fare inspired by the ramen typical of the Hachioji suburb of western Tokyo, Eater LA reports.

The new restaurant's menu (found here) showcases five types of ramen, including shio (salt) and shoyu (soy sauce) options, plus two vegan recipes and a "dry" option that excludes the broth. Also available are five rice bowls, including smoked duck, smoked salmon and curried pork. Sake and beer are also served.

The fresh arrival is garnering mostly positive attention thus far, with a 3.5-star rating from 10 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Joanna L. said, "Love the dry ramen with the hot spicy sauce. This place is amazing and the service is also great!"

Claudio S. added, "If you are looking for healthy ramen in Little Tokyo, I definitely recommend here! Amazing!"

Head on over to check it out: Hachioji Craft Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News