A new Chinese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 146 S. Lake Ave., Suite 105 in Pasadena, the new addition is called Dan Modern Chinese.
Menu offerings are meant to be shared family-style and include dishes like steamed vegetable dumplings, blue crab pan-fried buns, scallion pancakes, spicy beef noodle soup and more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 47 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Delfin T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 2, wrote, "We ordered two types of XLB --pork/shrimp and pork/crab. Both were very very juicy and tasty, but I preferred the pork/shrimp more. We also enjoyed the spicy pickled cucumber. And the crab fried rice is the bomb!"
"Everything came out presentable, hot and tasted fresh," added Yelper Melody C. " The XLBs were juicy, the string beans were not too oily and had a nice crunch to them, and the quality of the buns were really nice."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dan Modern Chinese is open from noon-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 12:30-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Dan Modern Chinese debuts in Pasadena with family-style Chinese fare
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories