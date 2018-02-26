FOOD & DRINK

'Dave's Chillin And Grillin' Reopens In New Highland Park Location

Photo: Jason P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving sandwiches? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Highland Park, called Dave's Chillin and Grillin, is located at 5715 N. Figueroa St.

Previously based in Eagle Rock, the sandwich spot--owned by Dave Evans--has been in business since 2005. But last year, Evans closed that location because of high rents and a changing food scene, Eater reported.

Now, as part of a joint venture, Dave has found new digs on Figueroa. The eatery shares a space with butcher shop Chops Meat and Fish and features a menu that's relatively unchanged.

Look for over a dozen sandwich variations to choose from like rosemary turkey with avocado, tomato and cheese; a surf-and-turf tuna melt with grilled pastrami on sourdough; and "The Wicked Vegan" with veggies, hummus and basil dressing.

For sides, options include spicy coleslaw and vegan pasta salad. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Dave's Chillin and Grillin has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 480 reviews on Yelp.

Erik N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "Ridiculously, fresh, flavorful and fantastic food! I'm considering a strict daily lunch regimen here. Up and down the menu. There are too many great options for sandwiches!"

Yelper Daniel B. added: "Dave is a great host and very attentive. The surf-and-turf is absolutely a winner and I know I will eat it again. The hot sauce they make in-house is equally excellent. Love this place and these guys."

And Josh N. said: "Didn't get to meet Dave, but I got to meet face-to-face with an awesome tuna pastrami sandwich!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dave's Chillin and Grillin is open weekdays from 11am-7pm, and Saturday from 10am-6pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News