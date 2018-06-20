Decadent desserts: Get to know 5 of LA's newest bakeries

Sinners & Saints Desserts DTLA
724 S. Spring St., Downtown
Photo: Elisa T./Yelp
Sinners & Saints Desserts DTLA specializes in decadent desserts (sinners) and gluten-free delights (saints), ranging from tarts and cookies to pastries and brownies.
The bakery -- with an additional outpost in Venice Beach -- features classic baked goods like chocolate chip cookies, red velvet cupcakes and lemon bars (gluten free), as well as creative offerings like bourbon croissant bread pudding and vegan passion fruit cheesecake. (A full list of available desserts is located here.)
Sinners & Saints Desserts DTLA's current Yelp rating of four stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a strong start.
Yelper Francisco M., who reviewed the bakery on May 27, wrote: "It's inside Corporation Food Hall, in the back on the left side. They have a good selection of pastries, and the woman at the stand was very helpful. ... I got the tres leches cake and it was delicious."
"I suffer from both a gluten and dairy allergy and it's been this way for 16 years," shared Yelper Yvette C. "I ate the lemon bar here and literally came to tears. It was scrumptious!"
Sinners & Saints Desserts DTLA is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
Hopia Like It
17705 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills
PHOTO: wendy l./YELP
Hopia Like It is a family-owned Filipino-inspired bakery and cafe, offering desserts and more in downtown Los Angeles.
Established in 1999, the spot specializes in hopia -- a popular Philippine bean-filled moon cake-type pastry first introduced to the U.S. around the turn of the 20th century. With additional outposts in both Oxnard and Winnetka, the bakery serves up unique hopia flavors like ube, Nutella, guava and buka pandan. (See the online menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Hopia Like It, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on the site.
Jennifer L., who reviewed the bakery on June 2, wrote: "If you've never had hopia, it's like Taiwanese moon cakes with different fillings. If you haven't had either, it's a light crisp on the outside with a flavored interior. Just try it. It's good."
"Filipino or not, you'll love this spot!" said Yelper Maelynn P. "I honestly thought this spot only sold hopia and I was excited to get some filled with something other than yellow/red bean paste. Who knew there were so many other options! All I have to say is, try them all!"
Hopia Like It is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Paris Baguette
200 E. Ninth St., Downtown
Photo: monica l./Yelp
Paris Baguette is a French-themed Korean chain, offering coffee, desserts and more in over 3,000 locations across the world.
Cakes, pastries and signature espresso drinks are all on offer at the new DTLA outpost, as well as fresh salads and sandwiches. Dessert items range from cinnamon sugar coffee buns and cream puffs to soft strawberry cream cake and curry buns. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Paris Baguette's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback.
Yelper Karmen N., who visited the shop on June 13, wrote: "Saw this place on our stroll along Santee and what a gem! Very beautiful selection of pastries, cakes, bread and deli sandwiches. My mouth has never watered so much looking at the croissants!"
And Yelper Nijole T. said, "I absolutely love Paris baguette and am always excited to see another new location. Their cakes are perfect for a special occasions -- not just gorgeous, but always fresh, baked daily."
Paris Baguette is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Cordray's Bakery & Lunch
6705 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
PHOTO: julie j./YELP
Cordray's Bakery & Lunch is a new Hollywood bakery, offering fresh baked doughnuts with flavors ranging from bacon and cherry jelly to original glazed and Nutella.
Breakfast sandwiches are also on hand, along with smoothies, hot chocolate and additional desserts like banana bread.
Yelp users are excited about Cordray's Bakery & Lunch, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Yelper Garrett H., who reviewed the bakery on June 1, wrote: "Brand new to the neighborhood. Absolutely worth visiting. Great staff and fresh baked deliciousness."
"Excellent!" said Yelper E A. "Found this place on UberEats. I've ordered twice, and both times it's been super fresh and tasted so good!"
Cordray's Bakery & Lunch is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Caffe Lavazza
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: kim t./Yelp
Eataly's Caffe Lavazza is a bakery and coffee spot, featuring a wide menu of traditional Italian and American espresso-based drinks and housemade pastries.
"Boasting over 120 years of history," according to its business site, "Lavazza was the first to create coffee blends from beans of different origins." This coffee, matched with the cafe's extensive selection of pastries, allows for an authentic Italian breakfast.
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Caffe Lavazza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Tora M. wrote: "Italian coffee, made the Italian way! We were tempted by the items in the pastry case -- which looked amazing -- but opted for the Bicerin. ... Probably the most delicious coffee I've ever had and well worth the price."
And Heidi L. added: "Oh Lavazza, how I adore your coffee. Ecstatic does not begin to describe how I felt when I found out Cafe Lavazza was going to open up in the new Eataly!"
Caffe Lavazza is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.