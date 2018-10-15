FOOD & DRINK

Decades Bar and Grill opens in Anaheim with booze, bites and live music

Photo: Jeanette R./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new restaurant, bar and live music venue in town. Called Decades Bar and Grill, the newcomer is located at 195 W. Center St. Promenade in the Anaheim Colony Historic District.

This new 1980s- and 90s-themed establishment will transport you back in time to the days of "high-top sneakers, big shoulder pads, fanny packs and big hair," the business says on its website.

Menu offerings include starters like flatbreads, wings and prosciutto platters, while entrees range from salads and wraps to burgers like the Danger Zone with roasted poblano chiles, bacon, guacamole and more.

Desserts and a full bar are on offer as well, along with live music and karaoke performances.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Louis M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "Great atmosphere to have a couple drinks. I highly recommended the edamame. Fun spot to hit up on Sunday for their karaoke night."

"Amazing service! Amazing food! Amazing artwork!" added Yelper Anthony V. "It's so fun, it's definitely worth checking out, because I promise you it's going to be your new favorite hangout spot!"

Head on over to check it out: Decades Bar and Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAnaheim
FOOD & DRINK
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, according to new study
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
The 5 best spots to score ramen in Los Angeles
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Amazon delivery driver caught on video peeing in front of OC home
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Orange man accused of breaking into home, leaving semen on laptop
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Show More
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, according to new study
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Sexual assault suspect sought for attacking woman in Arcadia
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
Santa Ana winds damage ABC7 camera equipment in Burbank
More News