Decades Bar and Grill opens in Anaheim with booze, bites and live music

There's a brand-new restaurant, bar and live music venue in town. Called Decades Bar and Grill, the newcomer is located at 195 W. Center St. Promenade in the Anaheim Colony Historic District.
This new 1980s- and 90s-themed establishment will transport you back in time to the days of "high-top sneakers, big shoulder pads, fanny packs and big hair," the business says on its website.
Menu offerings include starters like flatbreads, wings and prosciutto platters, while entrees range from salads and wraps to burgers like the Danger Zone with roasted poblano chiles, bacon, guacamole and more.
Desserts and a full bar are on offer as well, along with live music and karaoke performances.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Louis M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "Great atmosphere to have a couple drinks. I highly recommended the edamame. Fun spot to hit up on Sunday for their karaoke night."
"Amazing service! Amazing food! Amazing artwork!" added Yelper Anthony V. "It's so fun, it's definitely worth checking out, because I promise you it's going to be your new favorite hangout spot!"
Head on over to check it out: Decades Bar and Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
