Food & Drink

Del Taco looks to win over Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fans with its own version

EMBED <>More Videos

Taco Bell slices Mexican Pizza off its menu

For those still mourning the loss of Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza, Del Taco is looking to offer you support in the form of their own version: the Crunchtada.

"For the past several years, the concept of ghosting - when someone cuts off all communication without explanation - has become an everyday phenomenon. More than a year ago a certain tostada like menu item, described as a Mexican Pizza, disappeared from a major Mexican fast food chain and fans took to social media and other online platforms en masse to air their grievances," Del Taco said in a news release. "Their requests went unanswered leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers hangry, sad and GHOSTED."

Del Taco is also offering a "culinary support" hotline for grieving fans of the Mexican Pizza: 1-877-3-Ghosted.

"Fans can call the line 24/7 to receive guidance, inspiration and a restitution for being wronged in the form of an exclusive promo code for a Buy One Crunchtada, Get One Free from Del Taco today through May 20," Del Taco said.

The BOGO offer is available for app users only and limited to one code per customer.

There are three versions of the Crunchtada, according to the press release, starting at $1: the original Crunchtada Tostada, a corn shell topped with beans, salsa, lettuce and grated cheddar; the Queso Beef Crunchtada with beans, seasoned beef, queso blanco, grated cheddar, and diced tomatoes; and the Chicken Guacamole Crunchtada, with beans, grilled chicken, ranch, lettuce, grated cheddar, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Click here for more details about the offer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfast food restaurantu.s. & worldtacos
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County eligible to advance to least-restrictive yellow COVID tier
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial
Armed men pose as cops, handcuff and carjack victims in Burbank: VIDEO
Sand shortage at 3 OC beaches prompts calls for replenishment
Video shows girl, 6, narrowly escape shark in Hawaii
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Video shows racist tirade against LA County deputy
Show More
America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago
CA aligns face mask rules with recent CDC guidance
Taco Bell giving away free tacos on May 4 to celebrate crescent moon
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim
Westchester residents upset over plan to use park to house homeless
More TOP STORIES News