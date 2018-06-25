A new counter-service eatery has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2233 W. Balboa Blvd., Suite 109, the fresh arrival is called Delicious Factory and features an assortment of juices, sandwiches, coffee and smoothies, as well as fresh salads and build-your-own acai bowls.
If you're in the mood for avocado, come try one of the cafe's many avocado-themed sandwiches like the AvoTuna with cream cheese, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, arugula, pesto and homemade tuna salad.
In need of refreshment? Indulge in juices like orange and carrot; the Brain Energy with avocado, apple and lime; or the Green Dream -- a smoothie consisting of kale, pineapple, banana, peanut butter and almond milk. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Amir D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, said, "Healthy, refreshing and delicious! I tried their AvoDream, and it was a jackpot! She recommended a mix of their bases for a creative bowl, and I added my own toppings -- slam dunk!"
"Love their fruit bowls!" said Bryan M. "They have plenty of toppings and different additions other places don't have."
Head on over to check it out: Delicious Factory is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Delicious Factory brings sandwiches, smoothies and more to Newport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News