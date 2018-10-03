Dessert destinations: 3 new bakeries to try in Los Angeles

Sweet Laurel Bakery
13375 Beach Ave., Pacific Palisades
PHOTO: Laurel g./YELP
Sweet Laurel Bakery is a whole foods baking company that features indulgent, healthful treats made using organic and wholesome ingredients.
The newcomer is a collaboration between owner/baker Laurel Gallucci and creative partner Claire Thomas, the bakery explains on its website, whose "shared love of old-fashioned cooking, Los Angeles history, and blush-colored roses has led to a business founded in friendship."
An assortment of raw, vegan and paleo-friendly cakes are on offer, with flavors ranging from mocha and carrot to raspberry truffle and pumpkin spice caramel. (You can view additional flavors here.)
Sweet Laurel Bakery currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Mario G., who reviewed the bakery on Sept. 28, wrote, "If you haven't stopped by here to see what a real cake with real ingredients tastes like you're missing out! ... I highly recommend the carrot cake and coconut lemon -- they can fool just about anyone."
"Best decoration (very Instagram-worthy) and the cake slice I got was delicious," added Yelper Amanda T. "Moist and best of all, healthy. Highly recommend the lemon coconut cake."
Blue Star Donuts
3438 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Photo: Martin F./Yelp
Blue Star Donuts is a Portland-based company serving up fresh doughnuts, coffee and tea in Silver Lake.
With additional outposts in Venice and Manhattan Beach, the new spot offers the same caliber of gourmet doughnuts as its other locations with flavors ranging from raspberry rosemary buttermilk to Cointreau creme brulee. (See a sampling of the menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
James B., who reviewed Blue Star Donuts on Sept. 29, wrote, "Expensive, yes, but worth it. These aren't the type of doughnuts that you can binge a dozen with. Very complex flavors and some great crispy doughnuts."
"Great quality and taste, with plenty of unique options," shared Yelper Martin F. "I tried the Meyer lemon Key lime doughnut and it was the right level of tart -- the consistency of the filling was on point with the moistness of the cake doughnut."
Blue Star Donuts is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Paris Baguette
404 W. Eighth St., Downtown
PHOTO: paris baguette/YELP
Paris Baguette is a French-themed Korean bakery that currently has over 3,000 locations across the globe.
Expect to find pastries such as curry buns, cream puffs and chestnut bread; as well as cake offerings like chocolate mousse crunch, green tea chiffon and fruit fresh cream. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With 3.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Paris Baguette has made a solid start.
Yelper R E., who visited the new spot on Aug. 2, wrote, "Paris Baguette has decent pastries, but the way the store is organized causes unnecessary chaos and confusion -- especially during the lunch hour."
"Beautiful space!" added Yelper Eun H. "Love the layout, healthy and pretty looking sandwiches. Unique delicious cakes. Their pastries are also bigger than your typical PB."
Paris Baguette is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.