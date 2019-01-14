Dessert destinations: Irvine's top 5 bakeries to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. 85C Bakery Cafe
Photo: 85C Bakery Cafe/Yelp
Topping the list is 85C Bakery Cafe. Located at 2700 Alton Parkway, Suite 123 in Irvine's Business District, the patisserie/cake shop is the most popular bakery in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 5,531 reviews on Yelp.
2. Duke Bakery
Photo: Nathan C./Yelp
El Camino Real's Duke Bakery, located at 15435 Jeffrey Road, Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews.
3. Boudin SF
Photo: Boudin SF/Yelp
Boudin SF, a bakery that offers fresh baguettes and more in Irvine's Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 560 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2803 Main St., Suite A to see for yourself.
4. Sunmerry Bakery
Photo: Loretta C./Yelp
Over in El Camino Real, check out Sunmerry Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 450 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers decadent desserts, bubble tea and more, at 14805 Jeffrey Road, Suite E.
5. Mag's Donuts & Bakery
Photo: Anna T./Yelp
And then there's Mag's Donuts & Bakery, a University Park favorite with four stars out of 397 reviews. Stop by 18048 Culver Drive to hit up the spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.