Dessert destinations: Laguna Beach's top 5 bakeries to visit now

Moulin. | Photo: Samantha M./Yelp

Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Laguna Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Moulin



Photo: Nik T./Yelp

Topping the list is Moulin. Located at 248 Forest Ave., the French cafe and bakery is the highest rated of its kind in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp.

The spot -- with an additional location in Newport Beach -- emphasizes authenticity, saying everything from "the food and drink to the decor and ambiance is just the way you will find it anywhere in France."

Offerings include fresh-baked artisan breads and pastries, including made-to-order crepes, palmiers, croissants filled with almond cream, seasonal berry tarts, French eclairs and more. (You can view the bakery menu here.)

2. Zinc Cafe & Market



PHOTO: richard g./YELP

Next up is Zinc Cafe & Market, situated at 350 Ocean Ave. With four stars out of 505 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

With several additional outposts in SoCal, the growing regional chain serves up housemade baked goods like chocolate croissants, oat cakes, bagels, cinnamon popovers and gluten-free muffins. (You can view the full menu here.)

3. Andree's Patisserie



PHOTO: Christal M./YELP

Andree's Patisserie, located at 1456 S. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.

Established in 1962 by Andree Davidson, this popular spot has withstood the test of time offering made-from-scratch desserts like cinnamon raisin rolls, chocolate chip cookies, eclairs, savory croissants and seasonal pumpkin pie.

4. South Swell Donuts



Photo: Valerie F./Yelp

South Swell Donuts, a family-owned establishment, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 49 Yelp reviews. Look for fresh baked doughnuts, apple fritters and cinnamon rolls, along with "cronuts" -- a trendy croissant-doughnut pastry.

"Not only their own version of the cronut, but all around perfect donuts!" shared Yelper Christopher L. "Amazing stuff. And awesome croissants, both plain and stuffed."

Interested? Head over to 31660 Coast Highway to see for yourself.

5. Gecko Cookie Company



Photo: Gecko Cookie Company/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Gecko Cookie Company, which has earned five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot, which offers desserts and more, at 3295 Laguna Canyon Road, Suite E.

This small, old-fashioned bakery specializes in "fresh baked, home-style cookies, dessert bars and hand-dipped chocolate confections," says the business on its website, including personalized gift boxes suited for all occasions.

Come indulge yourself with offerings like almond macarons, butter shortbread, apricot coconut bars and Nutella fudge brownies. (You can view the full selection here.)
