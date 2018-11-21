Diamond Sweets Cafe makes Tujunga debut, with pastries and Mediterranean barbecue

A new spot to score desserts and barbecue fare has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Tujunga, called Diamond Sweets Cafe, is located at 7782 Foothill Blvd.
The bakery and cafe is family owned and operated, offering pastries as well as Mediterranean- and Armenian-style barbecue. On the menu, look for ponchiks (Armenian doughnuts), bird's milk cake, beef lule kabobs, baby back pork ribs and more.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Diamond Sweets Cafe has already made a good impression.
Arvin G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 8, wrote, "I am in love with their coffee and my personal favorite pastry, the Diamond Walnut."
And Arsine M. wrote, "This is a unique bakery and BBQ cafe that we really needed in the Tujunga-Sunland area. Delicious homemade pastries and BBQ plates. They have the best bread in town."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Diamond Sweets Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
