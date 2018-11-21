FOOD & DRINK

Diamond Sweets Cafe makes Tujunga debut, with pastries and Mediterranean barbecue

Photo: Diamond Sweets Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score desserts and barbecue fare has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Tujunga, called Diamond Sweets Cafe, is located at 7782 Foothill Blvd.

The bakery and cafe is family owned and operated, offering pastries as well as Mediterranean- and Armenian-style barbecue. On the menu, look for ponchiks (Armenian doughnuts), bird's milk cake, beef lule kabobs, baby back pork ribs and more.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Diamond Sweets Cafe has already made a good impression.

Arvin G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 8, wrote, "I am in love with their coffee and my personal favorite pastry, the Diamond Walnut."

And Arsine M. wrote, "This is a unique bakery and BBQ cafe that we really needed in the Tujunga-Sunland area. Delicious homemade pastries and BBQ plates. They have the best bread in town."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Diamond Sweets Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
Otoño: Highland Park's new restaurant
Healthy Thanksgiving: recipes without gluten, dairy
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
LA Mission prepares for Thanksgiving celebration
Man found shot to death on balcony of Azusa home
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
Family mourns loss of young mother found dead in Commerce
Highland Park veterans monument in disrepair, vandalized on Veterans Day
Show More
VIDEO: Florida deputy shoots through windshield at armed suspect
SoCal Edison warning customers about scams
Ex-LA County lifeguard rescued by first responders while swimming
John C. Reilly breaks the internet in 'Wreck-It-Ralph 2'
Carl's Jr. closing corporate offices in Anaheim
More News