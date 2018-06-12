FOOD & DRINK

Ding Tea makes Anaheim debut, with coffee, tea and more near Disneyland

Photo: Ding Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Ding Tea, the newcomer is located at 2306 S. Harbor Blvd., just a couple of blocks away from Disneyland.

On the menu, expect to find an assortment of milk teas, espresso drinks and more with offerings like a jasmine green tea latte, brown sugar milk tea and aloe vera lychee juice. Extra toppings are available and range from golden boba and egg pudding to rainbow jelly and sea cream.

For added nutrition, try one of the eatery's many probiotic yogurt drinks like mango, green tea or passion fruit Yakult.

Ding Tea has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Nancy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 11, said, "Got two drinks with boba and I love how all the DTs let you customize your drinks. For this place, it's spacious and clean! Not cramped at all! Friendly customer service and I was helped right away. The drink waiting time wasn't that long either."

"Fresh tea, clean store and very nice customer service," echoed Yelper Jack J. "Must try their passion fruit yogurt."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ding Tea is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
