FOOD & DRINK

Disgusting Food Museum featuring bull penis, roasted guinea pigs coming to downtown Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

A new museum is on its way to downtown Los Angeles and it's dedicated to disgusting food. (Disgusting Food Museum)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new museum is on its way to downtown Los Angeles and it's dedicated to disgusting food.

The most disgusting edible items will be on display next month at the museum, which showcases what others around the world might consider delicacies.

Some of the food on display will be bull penis, durian fruit, roasted guinea pigs from Peru and maggot-infested cheese from Sardinia.

In total there will be about 80 foods on display, according to the museum's website. Visitors even get a chance to smell and taste some of the dishes.

The museum opens Dec. 9 and lasts until Feb. 17.

To learn more, you can head to the website at disgustingfoodmuseum.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmuseumsmuseum exhibitsocietygrosscultureDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
From turkey to tea: Check out the freshest businesses to debut in Los Angeles
Best of Santa Ana: Check out the 5 top spots downtown
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
DA: Man deliberately drove to LA to commit anti-Semitic assault
Bail denied for suspected SoCal white nationalist
Man dies after stabbing on Gold Line train
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
Boring Company shelves Sepulveda tunnel after lawsuit
SoCal burn areas could see debris flows if rains get too intense
Show More
Arrest made in Echo Park sexual assault case
Passenger in mortuary van ejected, killed in Palmdale crash
Snoop Dogg signing new cookbook at The Grove
Woolsey Fire: Resident meets firefighter who saved her home
LA wants homeless protected by hate crime laws
More News