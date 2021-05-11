disneyland

Blue Bayou Restaurant to reopen May 27 with alcohol on its menu

Other restaurants reopening this month include the Paradise Garden Grill, the Napa Rose and Storytellers Cafe.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland announces reopening date for Blue Bayou Restaurant

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- More restaurants are reopening this month inside of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney Parks Blog announced Monday.

The Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland is set to reopen May 27. The restaurant will offer alcohol for the first time with beer, wine and Hurricane cocktails being added to the menu.

Up until now, the alcoholic beverage offerings within the theme park were limited. Club 33, a private dining club located within the park, and Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, were the only places that served cocktails and beer.

RELATED | Disneyland's popular Blue Bayou restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages
EMBED More News Videos

When Disneyland reopens next month, alcohol will be served at the Blue Bayou restaurant, adding one more option for visitors to consume alcohol beverages in the park.



In California Adventure, Paradise Garden Grill will reopen May 13 and the Alfresco Tasting Terrace will reopen May 20 exclusively for Legacy Passholders and their guests.

Napa Rose and Storytellers Cafe, located at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, will both reopen on May 28.

Starting May 18, guests can book reservations for these restaurants.

RELATED | Disneyland welcomes back guests for the first time in over a year
EMBED More News Videos

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.



Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park reopened with limited capacity on April 30.

Right now, admission is only available to California residents, in groups no larger than three households, and park capacity is limited to 25% under the state's orange tier.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneylandrestaurantalcohol
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland welcomes back guests after 13-month closure
Travelers, businesses excited for Disneyland reopening
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
Disneyland welcomes back cast members for soft opening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire breaks out near Cajon Pass
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Ga. spa shootings
Hollywood Bowl releases 2021 season lineup
Newsom announces $12B plan to house CA's homeless
Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after fiery chase across LA, OC
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Average LA County gas price rises for 18th day in a row
Show More
Scores of dead bodies found floating in India's Ganges River
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
More TOP STORIES News