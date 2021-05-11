Blue Bayou Restaurant to reopen May 27 with alcohol on its menu

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10463752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When Disneyland reopens next month, alcohol will be served at the Blue Bayou restaurant, adding one more option for visitors to consume alcohol beverages in the park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- More restaurants are reopening this month inside of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney Parks Blog announced Monday.The Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland is set to reopen May 27. The restaurant will offer alcohol for the first time with beer, wine and Hurricane cocktails being added to the menu.Up until now, the alcoholic beverage offerings within the theme park were limited. Club 33, a private dining club located within the park, and Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, were the only places that served cocktails and beer.In California Adventure, Paradise Garden Grill will reopen May 13 and the Alfresco Tasting Terrace will reopen May 20 exclusively for Legacy Passholders and their guests.Napa Rose and Storytellers Cafe, located at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, will both reopen on May 28.Starting May 18, guests can book reservations for these restaurants.Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park reopened with limited capacity on April 30.Right now, admission is only available to California residents, in groups no larger than three households, and park capacity is limited to 25% under the state's orange tier.